"A couple of boys let me know I was being dropped" - Pat Cummins has a cheeky reaction to rumors of his omission ahead of SL clash in 2023 World Cup

Australian captain Pat Cummins has suggested that the rumors of him getting dropped from the playing XI of the 2023 World Cup have been hugely interesting. The 30-year-old addressed the media ahead of what looms as a crucial clash for Australia against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday (October 20).

In a chat with Sky Sports Breakfast on Sunday, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke stated that he heard rumors about Cummins getting dropped for the Sri Lanka clash that was held on October 16. The right-arm speedster found himself under pressure after claiming only one wicket from two matches in the World Cup.

Speaking at a presser ahead of Friday's fixture, here's what Cummins was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald:

"A couple of the boys let me know I was being dropped, so that was interesting."

The New South Wales player reckons middle overs is the most critical phase of an ODI and revealed that it has dominated the discussions during team meetings.

He said:

"Most games of ODI cricket are won in those middle overs, either by not conceding wickets when you’re batting or trying to get a few breakthroughs with the ball. It’s an area of the game we spend a lot of time on how to navigate through. We always (say) to our players, play what’s in front of you.

"If you feel like it’s a good opportunity to attack, go for it. If it feels like a moment where you need to bide your time and set up for the back thing, that’s also ok."

Australia's first two defeats in the tournament have majorly come due to batting collapses in the middle overs. Hence, the five-time champions will look to iron it out moving forward.

"Pitch is always really good here" - Pat Cummins on playing in Bengaluru

Mitchell Marsh smashed a half-century against Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cummins, who took two wickets and affected a run-out against Sri Lanka, has predicted a high-scoring game against Pakistan, given the small outfield and good batting conditions in Bengaluru. Expecting big runs from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, he added:

"Especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I daresay it’s going to be high scoring. Small outfield, pitch is always really good here, so batting is super important. I think the way the guys started last game really set the tone. Mitch (Marsh) and Davey (Warner) upfront: from the first over taking the game.

"That’s what we want from our players. They’re working really hard. They’re doing all the right things and I’m sure plenty runs around the corner.”

Australia have won six out of 10 World Cup matches played against Pakistan.