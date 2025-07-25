Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that Kuldeep Yadav's non-inclusion in the ongoing Test series could be a big talking point if India lose the series. He said that he would have picked the left-arm wrist spinner for the Old Trafford Test. This is considering England's weakness against wrist spin for several generations.Vaughan also spoke about how when teams come to England on tours, they think that conditions are similar to a decade or more ago. The former England skipper said on the Sony Sports Network:&quot;I think sometimes teams come here now and think that conditions are similar to what they have been, 10-15 years ago. In England now, the way the pitches are prepared, the way the ball is not doing as much. It is a different kind of attack that you need. I would have gone with three spinners and three seamers. I think in these conditions, the weather has been good; it has been very dry.&quot;&quot;Leg spin against England has been a thorn for many, many generations. Kuldeep's record against England is exceptional. That'll be a big talking point at the end of the series if India lose the series as to why Kuldeep Yadav did not play a bigger part.&quot;Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara feels that India could not afford to pick Yadav in the playing XI at the moment. The 37-year-old said that both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar offered more with the bat. As a result, the 30-year-old could not be included in the team.&quot;Ideally, yes. But with English conditions and with the Indian batting line-up, at this stage we can't afford to have him. Because Washington (Sundar) bats well, you can't drop (Ravindra) Jadeja; he bats well.&quot;&quot;You need Jadeja and Washington at number six and seven and that's the reason I don't think India can afford to pick Kuldeep. But he can walk into any side in the world. He's a quality spinner. It is a bit unfortunate that he's not part of this playing XI,&quot; Pujara said.Sunil Gavaskar calls for Kuldeep Yadav's selection in playing XI to add more variety to bowling attackLegendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar felt that India could have included Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the Tests at Edgbaston and Old Trafford. He felt that the left-arm wrist spinner added variety to the attack and could come into bat at number eight.&quot;Not maybe at Leeds. Leeds was a lot cooler. But I think subsequently at number eight. Because at six and seven, yes, you have got Washington (Sundar) and (Ravindra) Jadeja. But you have nine, 10 and 11 you have got three seamers. Bring a little bit of variety, particularly here (Old Trafford), Birmingham and the next one at The Oval. Hopefully, by that time, it is not going to be too late,&quot; Gavaskar said.Kuldeep Yadav has played just one Test against England in England so far in his career. He featured in the playing XI at Lord's in 2018, but proved ineffective on a surface that did not aid him.After losing the match, the then head coach Ravi Shastri had said that including him in the playing XI had been a mistake.