"That'll be the plan once Rishabh Pant returns" - Former cricketer's huge claim on India's batting order ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 06, 2025 20:18 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant has missed India's last two Tests due to injury [Credit: Getty]

Former opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes Dhruv Jurel could play as a specialist batter even after Rishabh Pant's return in the Indian Test side. Jurel scored his maiden Test century in the recently concluded series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Ad

With Pant still recovering from injury, the 24-year-old played as the wicketkeeper in the first West Indies Test. He capitalized on the opportunity in style, scoring 125 off 210 deliveries with 15 boundaries and three maximums.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan failed to grab his opportunity at No.3, scoring only seven, while batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy did not bat and bowled only four wicketless overs.

Talking about how India's batting order could look upon Pant's eventual return in Tests, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel (12:02):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Jurel played a brilliant knock against the West Indies. Though it was against a poor attack, he was still under pressure, considering he is competing with a beast like Rishabh Pant. With the century, he has told the management that the competition isn't between himself and Rishabh Pant. Instead, he has made himself a viable option as a pure batter either at No. 3 for Sai Sudharsan or in Nitish Kumar Reddy's spot. If Sai Sudharsan doesn't score, that'll be the plan once Rishabh Pant returns."
Ad

Jurel has impressed in his limited chances in the Indian whites, scoring 380 runs at an average of 47.50 in six outings.

Dhruv Jurel's heroics helped India pull off a crushing win over the West Indies

Ad

Dhruv Jurel was one of many who starred for India in their opening Test win over the West Indies. After restricting the visitors to a sub-par 162 in their first innings, the Indian batters made merry by posting a massive 448/5 declared.

Jurel aside, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also scored centuries, while skipper Shubman Gill added a half-century. West Indies fared even worse in their second innings and were bowled out for 146 in under 46 overs as Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with four wickets.

Ad

As a result, India completed a comfortable win by an innings and 140 runs in under three days to capture a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was also Gill's first home game as India's Test captain after the five grueling Tests in England to begin his Test captaincy tenure.

The second and final Test will be played at Delhi, starting Friday, October 10.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications