"That'll be the plan once Rishabh Pant returns" - Former cricketer's huge claim on India's batting order ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes Dhruv Jurel could play as a specialist batter even after Rishabh Pant's return in the Indian Test side. Jurel scored his maiden Test century in the recently concluded series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.With Pant still recovering from injury, the 24-year-old played as the wicketkeeper in the first West Indies Test. He capitalized on the opportunity in style, scoring 125 off 210 deliveries with 15 boundaries and three maximums.Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan failed to grab his opportunity at No.3, scoring only seven, while batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy did not bat and bowled only four wicketless overs.Talking about how India's batting order could look upon Pant's eventual return in Tests, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel (12:02):&quot;Jurel played a brilliant knock against the West Indies. Though it was against a poor attack, he was still under pressure, considering he is competing with a beast like Rishabh Pant. With the century, he has told the management that the competition isn't between himself and Rishabh Pant. Instead, he has made himself a viable option as a pure batter either at No. 3 for Sai Sudharsan or in Nitish Kumar Reddy's spot. If Sai Sudharsan doesn't score, that'll be the plan once Rishabh Pant returns.&quot;Jurel has impressed in his limited chances in the Indian whites, scoring 380 runs at an average of 47.50 in six outings.Dhruv Jurel's heroics helped India pull off a crushing win over the West IndiesDhruv Jurel was one of many who starred for India in their opening Test win over the West Indies. After restricting the visitors to a sub-par 162 in their first innings, the Indian batters made merry by posting a massive 448/5 declared.Jurel aside, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also scored centuries, while skipper Shubman Gill added a half-century. West Indies fared even worse in their second innings and were bowled out for 146 in under 46 overs as Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with four wickets.As a result, India completed a comfortable win by an innings and 140 runs in under three days to capture a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was also Gill's first home game as India's Test captain after the five grueling Tests in England to begin his Test captaincy tenure.The second and final Test will be played at Delhi, starting Friday, October 10.