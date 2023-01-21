"That looks like what a teenage Kohli would post" - Fans troll Virat Kohli for Instagram story praising Cristiano Ronaldo

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli took a dig at some football experts after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance in a friendly for Riyadh XI against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday.

Although Riyadh XI lost the game 5-4, Ronaldo was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic brace that helped him announce himself in Saudi Arabia. The veteran footballer has just joined Al Nassr for a whopping estimated USD 200 million a year and many feel that he is chasing the money.

However, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to post a story, slamming Cristiano Ronaldo's critics for doubting his ability. Here's what Kohli wrote in his story:

"Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention are conveniently quiet now that he's put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished."

This certainly didn't go down well with fans, especially those supporting Lionel Messi, as they slammed Kohli for his remarks. Here are some of the reactions:

Snap @ObsessionSnap 🏼 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Cristiano Ronaldo. Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/y1Rls7Zgxf Quite sure now he runs two more ids , one for Delhi Dhoni fc and another for defending Ronaldo in FT Quite sure now he runs two more ids , one for Delhi Dhoni fc and another for defending Ronaldo in FT👍🏼 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

2.0 @122_Southampton

I would apologise all football fans on the behalf of all Indians. 🏻 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Cristiano Ronaldo. Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/y1Rls7Zgxf Dear Messi fans, I would advise you to ignore this clown. He was sacked from captaincy over a phone call last year & from that day he's crying for attention.I would apologise all football fans on the behalf of all Indians. Dear Messi fans, I would advise you to ignore this clown. He was sacked from captaincy over a phone call last year & from that day he's crying for attention. I would apologise all football fans on the behalf of all Indians.🙏🏻 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Virat Kohli has always been a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli has been quite vocal about Ronaldo's work ethic and why he feels the latter is the greatest footballer of all time. When Portugal were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the quarterfinals, Kohli paid Ronaldo a small tribute through his tweets.

He wrote:

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god.

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli (1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. (1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. https://t.co/inKW0rkkpq

Virat Kohli and Ronaldo's career trajectories have a lot of similarities as their hard work and fitness regime have helped them become greats in their respective sports.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes