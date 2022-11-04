"That one shot over point probably changed everything" - Gautam Gambhir after KL Rahul's half-century in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes KL Rahul was never really out of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has credited the team management for backing the opener despite his lack of runs in the first three games.

KL Rahul repaid the faith shown in him with a fantastic half-century off just 31 balls against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. Gambhir particularly spoke about the shot where Rahul smashed the bowler over point for an incredible six and suddenly, everything seemed to come off the middle of his bat.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Gambhir had to say about Rahul's knock:

"You got to give them time and then that one shot over point probably changed everything. He is back in form, and he was always in form. Yes, there are times when you want to contribute, you know that this is a World Cup and the entire world is looking at you. And if you haven’t had the best of starts, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad player."

Only KL Rahul can stop himself: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also opined that Rahul will need to make this form count and continue to pile on the runs in the remaining games if India want to win the T20 World Cup. He feels the opener sometimes plays within himself and goes into a shell, something that only he can overcome.

On this, the former Indian cricketer stated:

"If India have to win the World Cup, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, these three have to deliver along with Hardik Pandya, who is an X-factor. So, yes, he’s back in form and hopefully he can continue this form and be as aggressive as he can be, because no one can stop him, the way he wants to play, only he can stop him.”

Will KL Rahul manage to build on his fantastic half-century for the remainder of the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

