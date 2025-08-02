"That was the plan" - Prasidh Krishna opens up on his exchange with Joe Root on Day 2 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 02, 2025 01:21 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Prasidh Krishna (left) and Joe Root (right) exchange a few words on Day 2 of The Oval Test. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna admitted that his exchange with Joe Root on Day 2 of The Oval Test was part of a ploy to try and upset the England legend. He, however, downplayed the chat between the two, terming it as just a bit of banter.

India and England continued to trade blows on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. On an action-packed day, India were bowled out for 224 after resuming their first innings on 204-6. In response, England were held to 247. At stumps on Day 2, the visitors were 75-2 after 18 overs.

On a day when 15 wickets fell, there were some heated moments as well. Prasidh tried to get under Root's skin. For a change, the latter, who is usually composed, gave it back to the Indian fast bowler. Speaking after stumps on Day 2, Prasidh admitted that he said a few words to Root in an attempt to upset his rhythm.

"That was the plan. But I didn't expect the couple of words that I said to get such a big reaction from him. But, I love the guy that he is. He is a legend of the game and it great when two people are out there wanting to do their best," the Indian pacer commented.
"It's a very small thing. It was just the competitive edge among us that was coming out. Both of us are good mates off the field. It was just a little bit of banter and both of us enjoyed it," he added.
Root was dismissed for 29 off 45 balls, trapped lbw by Mohammed Siraj with a delivery that came back sharply and rapped the England batter on the knee roll.

"We knew what happened before lunch" - Prasidh Krishna on India's amazing fightback

After bowling out India for 224 in the first innings, England openers made a brilliant start, adding 92 in just 12.5 overs. However, India made a sensational comeback to reduce England to 215-7 by tea and eventually knocked them over for under 250. Asked about the superb fightback, Prasidh said:

"As a team, we knew what happened before lunch. The three fast bowlers, we got together in a small corner and said, what's happened has happened. All of us know what we need to be doing. We trust each other and tell one another if someone is not on the right track. We spoke about the same thing."
Prasidh ended with figures of 4-62 from 16 overs, while Siraj claimed 4-86 from 16.2 overs. At stumps on Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 51 and nightwatchman Akash Deep on four.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
