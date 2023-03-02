"That review was Rohit Sharma's captaincy quota" - Fans troll India captain for wasting another review in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma once failed to deliver in the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2.

Rohit once again departed for just 12 runs in the second innings, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 32/2.

The incident took place in the 15th over bowled by off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who bowled a tossed-up delivery that straightened after hitting the turf. The right-hander was absolutely plumb leg before wicket. He challenged the decision but the review went in vain.

Fans questioned Rohit Sharma for wasting another review in the ongoing Test, this time as a batter. Earlier on Day 1, he took two reviews off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling which didn’t yield desirable results.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"That review was Rohit Sharma's captaincy quota."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

ً @SarcasticCowboy



Meanwhile KL Rahul to Rohit Sharma

when his back to Pavalion



#IndvsAus @CricCrazyJohns Rohit dismissed for 12Meanwhile KL Rahul to Rohit Sharmawhen his back to Pavalion @CricCrazyJohns Rohit dismissed for 12 Meanwhile KL Rahul to Rohit Sharmawhen his back to Pavalion#IndvsAus https://t.co/nejKt58ZJ2

Aru💫 @AruRo_45 🏻

#RohithSharma #IndvsAus #BGT2023 My idol Rohit Sharma has gone for a break to eat Vadapav, Please everyone don't troll him, He'll Comeback strong🥺 My idol Rohit Sharma has gone for a break to eat Vadapav, Please everyone don't troll him, He'll Comeback strong🥺🙏🏻#RohithSharma #IndvsAus #BGT2023 https://t.co/ju0Q57j86U

Ghani Abdul @ghaniabdul7

#BGT2023 No other captain wastes reviews like Rohit Sharma in Indian cricket! No other captain wastes reviews like Rohit Sharma in Indian cricket!😂#BGT2023

Aarav @sigma__male_ @CricCrazyJohns One fluke knock in Nagpur and people thought Rohit Sharma can play test cricket @CricCrazyJohns One fluke knock in Nagpur and people thought Rohit Sharma can play test cricket 😂😂

Ankur Mishra @ankurmishra_

#BGT2023 For the 8th time, Nathan Lyon bowled Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. For the 8th time, Nathan Lyon bowled Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. #BGT2023

Casper @cats_fan_20



Absolutely plumb lbw



#INDvAUS Shane Watson would be proud of that review from Rohit Sharma.Absolutely plumb lbw Shane Watson would be proud of that review from Rohit Sharma.Absolutely plumb lbw#INDvAUS

Uttaran Das @das_uttaran @BCCI @mastercardindia Horrible test match for Rohit Sharma so far. Team selection, batting and captaincy all have been poor for him. @BCCI @mastercardindia Horrible test match for Rohit Sharma so far. Team selection, batting and captaincy all have been poor for him.

Rohit, who scored 120 in the first Test in Nagpur, has so far failed to deliver in his last four innings, with figures of 32, 31, 12 and 12, respectively.

Rohit Sharma and Co. trail by 88-run after first innings

Earlier on Day 1, the Australian spinners bowled out India for 109 in 33.2 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 22 runs.

Matthew Kuhnemann scalped a five-wicket haul, while Nathan Lyon picked three. Todd Murphy also took one wicket.

In response, Team India bundled out Australia for 197 in 76.3 overs but the visitors gained an 88-run lead in their first innings. For Australia, opening batter Usman Khawaja top scored with 60 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets, while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets each.

At the time of writing, India are 69/3 after 25 overs, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

It is worth mentioning that Team India are 2-0 ahead in the four-Test series. The hosts won the opening Test by an inning and 132 runs and then followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second game.

