"That review was Rohit Sharma's captaincy quota" - Fans troll India captain for wasting another review in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 02, 2023 13:43 IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has failed to deliver in his last four Test innings.

India captain Rohit Sharma once failed to deliver in the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2.

Rohit once again departed for just 12 runs in the second innings, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 32/2.

The incident took place in the 15th over bowled by off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who bowled a tossed-up delivery that straightened after hitting the turf. The right-hander was absolutely plumb leg before wicket. He challenged the decision but the review went in vain.

Fans questioned Rohit Sharma for wasting another review in the ongoing Test, this time as a batter. Earlier on Day 1, he took two reviews off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling which didn’t yield desirable results.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"That review was Rohit Sharma's captaincy quota."
That review was Rohit sharma's captaincy quota🤣#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

@CricCrazyJohns Rohit dismissed for 12 Meanwhile KL Rahul to Rohit Sharmawhen his back to Pavalion#IndvsAus https://t.co/nejKt58ZJ2
My idol Rohit Sharma has gone for a break to eat Vadapav, Please everyone don't troll him, He'll Comeback strong🥺🙏🏻#RohithSharma #IndvsAus #BGT2023 https://t.co/ju0Q57j86U
Rohit Sharma takes review for a straight ball aur uske bad shakal bnate hue. 🤣#IndvsAus #INDvsAUSTest #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #BGT2023 https://t.co/aqcbogrwEL
No other captain wastes reviews like Rohit Sharma in Indian cricket!😂#BGT2023
@iShivani_Shukla Rohit Sharma has the worst "successful reviews" among Indian Captains. Less than 20% of successful reviews. ❓❓❓❓❓#IndvsAus
Just because you're captain, you can waste a review on yourself!! It was plumb. #RohitSharma #IndvsAus
@CricCrazyJohns One fluke knock in Nagpur and people thought Rohit Sharma can play test cricket 😂😂
For the 8th time, Nathan Lyon bowled Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. #BGT2023
Shane Watson would be proud of that review from Rohit Sharma.Absolutely plumb lbw#INDvAUS
@mufaddal_vohra Meanwhile Poha Jalebi to Rohit Sharma #IndvsAus https://t.co/pkkjZdVGwO
@BCCI @mastercardindia Horrible test match for Rohit Sharma so far. Team selection, batting and captaincy all have been poor for him.

Rohit, who scored 120 in the first Test in Nagpur, has so far failed to deliver in his last four innings, with figures of 32, 31, 12 and 12, respectively.

Rohit Sharma and Co. trail by 88-run after first innings

Earlier on Day 1, the Australian spinners bowled out India for 109 in 33.2 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 22 runs.

Matthew Kuhnemann scalped a five-wicket haul, while Nathan Lyon picked three. Todd Murphy also took one wicket.

In response, Team India bundled out Australia for 197 in 76.3 overs but the visitors gained an 88-run lead in their first innings. For Australia, opening batter Usman Khawaja top scored with 60 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets, while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets each.

At the time of writing, India are 69/3 after 25 overs, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

It is worth mentioning that Team India are 2-0 ahead in the four-Test series. The hosts won the opening Test by an inning and 132 runs and then followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second game.

