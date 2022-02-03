"That’s Cricket Australia’s job; it’s not my job" - Pat Cummins on Justin Langer's future as coach

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins refused to speculate on the future of head coach Justin Langer, saying it is Cricket Australia's job to do so. While the number one Test bowler likes working with Langer, he refused to comment on whether the West Australian should continue in the role.

Langer's future as Australia's head coach hangs in the balance, with the board likely to decide on his future on Friday. The former opener and Cricket Australia had an alleged rift, with Langer reportedly fuming over needing to re-apply for the position after taking charge in 2018. Cricket Australia later clarified that Langer was not asked re-apply for the post.

Cummins, a key player in the Australian setup, left it to the board to evaluate on Langer's performance as coach for four years. The 28-year old also kept mum on whether he would endorse his compatriot to carry on, telling 2GB Radio in this regard:

"It’s in Cricket Australia’s hands. Langer has been doing a fantastic job; he’s been there for four years; his contract is obviously up soon; they’re just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair, the right thing to do."

"We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers. It’s part of a high-performance environment. That’s Cricket Australia’s job; it’s not my job. I’ve really loved my time working with JL."

The 105-Test veteran has received strong backing from former players like Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting. Langer's job came under the scanner after the home series loss to India in 2020-21. However, he redeemed himself as Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup and demolished England 4-0 at home to retain the Ashes.

"I really don't want to speculate on it" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins underlined that everyone has to go through a review process, and thinks Cricket Australia is only doing its job while evaluating Langer's performances. The New South Wales-born player added:

"There’s been a process; I’ve been part of that; a lot of other players have been part of that. It’s just like when we get evaluated. I’ve got huge respect for JL; I’ve really liked working with him, but it’s not my call. Look, I really don’t want to speculate on it. I don’t think it’s really helpful."

Should Cricket Australia not renew Langer's contract, he is unlikely to travel to Pakistan. In that case, assistant coach Andrew McDonald could take over for the tour.

