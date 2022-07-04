"That's how it is done" - Twiteratti goes crazy as India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 10 wickets

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma produced a superlative performance as the tourists thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI on Monday in Pallekele.

Opting to bowl first, new-ball bowlers Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh broke the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting. The Islanders were at 81/6 at one stage before Ama Kanchana's unbeaten 47 off 83 balls propelled them to 173.

Renuka returned with figures of 4/28, while Meghna and Deepti Singh chipped in two apiece and never let the Sri Lanka batters dominate the game.

In reply, the Indian openers showed positive intent right from the start and came all guns blazing against the hosts. Verma and Mandhana found the boundaries with ease and chased down the target with almost 25 overs to spare.

Shafali Verma remained unbeaten on 71 off 71 balls, which included four boundaries and one six, while Smriti Mandhana smacked 11 fours and one maximum for her 83-ball 94 runs knock.

Fans were delighted to see the Women in Blue put up a dominating performance to seal the series 2-0 with one match still to go.

Here are some of the reactions:

Anjum Chopra @chopraanjum The highest opening partnership for @BCCIWomen and a convincing win in 2nd T20 over Sri Lanka women. Congrats ladies for the win! #SLvIND The highest opening partnership for @BCCIWomen and a convincing win in 2nd T20 over Sri Lanka women. Congrats ladies for the win! #SLvIND

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha



More Mandhana not-outs, please.



#SLvIND An unbeaten Smriti Mandhana innings in an India win: gold. Usually is a good as a century. Her 83-ball 94* does feel like one today.More Mandhana not-outs, please. An unbeaten Smriti Mandhana innings in an India win: gold. Usually is a good as a century. Her 83-ball 94* does feel like one today.More Mandhana not-outs, please.#SLvIND

Bleed Blue @CricCrazyVeena We Won by 10 wickets !! #SLvIND Well Done Smriti and Shafali. I hope we will bat first in next match. We Won by 10 wickets !! #SLvIND Well Done Smriti and Shafali. I hope we will bat first in next match. ❤️

Aarat Bhayani @BhayaniAarat Great partnership between the terrific openers , @mandhana_smriti & Shafali Verma , led team India to win the ODI series 2-0 . #SLvIND Great partnership between the terrific openers , @mandhana_smriti & Shafali Verma , led team India to win the ODI series 2-0 . #SLvIND

Dhritiraj Das @Dhritiraz_das #SLvIND



The new era starts with a series victory! Set up by a great bowling performance, an huge 174 run partnership from the opening pair sees the team through! The new era starts with a series victory! Set up by a great bowling performance, an huge 174 run partnership from the opening pair sees the team through! #SLvINDThe new era starts with a series victory! Set up by a great bowling performance, an huge 174 run partnership from the opening pair sees the team through! https://t.co/TGvebP12E4

Devjani @CricketKenway



#SLvIND You are looking at the most valuable opening duo at the moment. You are looking at the most valuable opening duo at the moment. ❤️#SLvIND https://t.co/dgfWJEpPht

Anirudh @OffDrive_ The new era starts with a series victory! Set up by a great bowling performance, an huge 174 run partnership from the opening pair sees the team through! #SLvIND The new era starts with a series victory! Set up by a great bowling performance, an huge 174 run partnership from the opening pair sees the team through! #SLvIND

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



#SLvIND twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat… Vinayakk @vinayakkm



Milestones tumbling.



#SLvIND Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma now have the highest partnership for India against Sri Lanka for any wicket in this format. Going past a couple of 151s in the past.Milestones tumbling. Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma now have the highest partnership for India against Sri Lanka for any wicket in this format. Going past a couple of 151s in the past. Milestones tumbling. #SLvIND Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma finish with a partnership of 174*, Indian women's 5th highest opening partnership of all time in ODIs. Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma finish with a partnership of 174*, Indian women's 5th highest opening partnership of all time in ODIs. #SLvIND twitter.com/vinayakkm/stat…

Anjum Chopra @chopraanjum #SLvIND Good to see both opening seam bowlers bowl their full quota. Renuka Singh and Meghna both have been impressive with the new ball. @BCCIWomen Good to see both opening seam bowlers bowl their full quota. Renuka Singh and Meghna both have been impressive with the new ball. @BCCIWomen #SLvIND

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307

Aggressive and sensible. Please carry this momentum forward and pick up an actual dominant win. #SLvIND For the first time in this series, the Indian batters are batting the way they should be unlike the last 4 matches.Aggressive and sensible. Please carry this momentum forward and pick up an actual dominant win. For the first time in this series, the Indian batters are batting the way they should be unlike the last 4 matches. Aggressive and sensible. Please carry this momentum forward and pick up an actual dominant win.🙌 #SLvIND

Aneesh @Aneesh_98



#SLvIND #TeamIndia #WomenInBlue Massive 10 Wicket victory for Team India to seal the ODI series against Sri Lanka Massive 10 Wicket victory for Team India to seal the ODI series against Sri Lanka #SLvIND #TeamIndia #WomenInBlue https://t.co/e5oxVVwLKb

"The partnership was outstanding" - Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Indian openers

India were not as clinical with the bat in the first ODI but they didn't leave any loose ends in this encounter. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was also impressed with how the openers fared in this match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kaur said:

"We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 percent. The partnership was outstanding."

The third and final match of the series is scheduled to take place on July 7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Harmanpreet & Co. will be keen to inflict a whitewash to strengthen their position in the ICC Women's Championship standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far