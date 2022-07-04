"That's how it is done" - Twiteratti goes crazy as India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 10 wickets

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma produced a superlative performance as the tourists thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI on Monday in Pallekele.
Opting to bowl first, new-ball bowlers Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh broke the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting. The Islanders were at 81/6 at one stage before Ama Kanchana's unbeaten 47 off 83 balls propelled them to 173.
Renuka returned with figures of 4/28, while Meghna and Deepti Singh chipped in two apiece and never let the Sri Lanka batters dominate the game.
In reply, the Indian openers showed positive intent right from the start and came all guns blazing against the hosts. Verma and Mandhana found the boundaries with ease and chased down the target with almost 25 overs to spare.
Shafali Verma remained unbeaten on 71 off 71 balls, which included four boundaries and one six, while Smriti Mandhana smacked 11 fours and one maximum for her 83-ball 94 runs knock.
Fans were delighted to see the Women in Blue put up a dominating performance to seal the series 2-0 with one match still to go.
Here are some of the reactions:
"The partnership was outstanding" - Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Indian openers
India were not as clinical with the bat in the first ODI but they didn't leave any loose ends in this encounter. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was also impressed with how the openers fared in this match.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kaur said:
"We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 percent. The partnership was outstanding."
The third and final match of the series is scheduled to take place on July 7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Harmanpreet & Co. will be keen to inflict a whitewash to strengthen their position in the ICC Women's Championship standings.