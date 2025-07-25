"That's what India's mindset has to be" - Michael Vaughan's massive statement after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Michael Vaughan believes Team India cannot afford to concede a lead of over 90 runs in the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He emphasized that the Shubman Gill-led side's mindset should be to set a fourth-innings target of at least 200.

Asked to bat first at Old Trafford, Manchester, India were bowled out for 358 in their do-or-die encounter. The English openers Ben Duckett (94 runs off 100 balls) and Zak Crawley (84 off 113 balls) put their side in a commanding position with impactful knocks. Their batting exploits helped the hosts end Day 2 at 225/2.

Highlighting what could be India's best chance of winning the Test, former England skipper Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

"I would expect England to get a lead, but if India bowl really well on Day 3 and take their chances, the lead shouldn't be more than 80 or 90. If that's the case, they should back themselves to score 300 in the second innings.

"And then they say to England, go and try and chase 200-210 on the last day or late on day four, where spin would play a part. That's what India's mindset has to be."

Vaughan also suggested that the Indian batters performed impressively in the challenging conditions. He, however, reckoned that they were a bit unlucky as the pitch got better for batting after their innings, and also with vice-captain Rishabh Pant's toe injury.

"For India to get 358, I think that was probably par for what they had to play, even if not a little bit more than par. The problem India had was that they didn't bowl well enough, and the conditions did change. So, they had a bit of bad luck. They've had bad luck with the Rishabh injury, and they've had bad luck with the conditions," he added.

England's 2-1 lead in the five-match series makes the ongoing fixture a must-win for India. They will hope that their bowlers provide early inroads on Day 3 and script a turnaround.

"India are not out of this Test match" - Michael Vaughan feels Shubman Gill and Co. can still turn things around on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th test

Michael Vaughan pointed out that England are trailing India by 133 runs with eight wickets in hand. However, he commented that the touring team could still bounce back.

He predicted that the pitch in Manchester is expected to deteriorate as the game progresses, which would assist the Indian spinners. The cricketer-turned-commentator remarked on Cricbuzz:

"As the day went on, the sun started to shine, and England had to capitalize because I do think this pitch will deteriorate, and spin will play more of a part. I know England have got 133 (trail by), eight wickets, and they bat so deep, but India are not out of this Test match."

The 50-year-old opined that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja could pose a major threat to England on the remaining days. Vaughan added:

"That ball I saw Jadeja bowl to Zak Crawley, bowled a couple to Ollie Pope, and I'm thinking this may be a wicket that Jadeja will come into play if the Test match gets into Day 3, Day 4 or Day 5."

Jadeja bowled eight overs on Day 2 and picked up the wicket of the well-set Zak Crawley. Apart from the senior all-rounder, India also have another spin-bowling option in the form of Washington Sundar.

