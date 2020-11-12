“That’s what life is all about”: On road to recovery, Kapil Dev returns to the golf course 

Weeks after undergoing angioplasty for a heart attack, Kapil Dev is back on the golf course, playing the sport with his friends. The World Cup-winning former India captain shared a video of himself on Twitter in which he can be seen playing golf and expressing delight on his return to the course.

"You can't express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about," Kapil Dev said in the video message.

Good to be back on the Golf Course .... pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

The 61-year-old suffered a heart attack a couple of weeks ago but was discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. However, the rumour mill had it that Kapil Dev was seriously ill post his return from the hospital.

The former all-rounder has been an amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket, and often shares pictures of himself playing golf. As a senior amateur golfer, he won the 60-64 individual age-category at AVT Champions Tour in Pune last year.

Kapil Dev - one of India's premium all-rounders

Kapil Dev batting against New Zealand in the 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked up 434 wickets while in ODIs, he has 253 wickets and 3783 runs to his name. Under his captaincy, India won the 1983 World Cup after getting the better of the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord’s.

Among many other feats, Kapil Dev once held the record for the most wickets in Tests, before the record was broken by Anil Kumble. He is also one of the few players to have scored 5000 runs and taken over 400 wickets.