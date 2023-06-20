"That's nasty and funny at the same time" - Fans react to Edgbaston crowd's hilarious 'cry on the telly' chants to Steve Smith

The crowd in Edgbaston, especially the Hollies stand, is considered one of the most intimidating in world cricket and Steve Smith got a taste of it during the first Ashes 2023 Test.
As Smith went to the boundary to field on Day 4 (Monday, June 19), the crowd started chants of "We saw you cry on the telly." This was to remind the Aussie batter of the time he broke down while issuing a public apology for being involved in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.
Steve Smith was quite the sport as he seemed to get a tune of the chants and also had a little smirk on his face after hearing them. Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, were in splits upon hearing the hilarious chant, while some also agreed that it was a bit nasty towards Smith.
One of them tweeted:
"That's nasty and funny at the same time lmao"
Here are some more of the best reactions:
Steve Smith's wicket helps England get their noses in front in first Test
Steve Smith was expected to be absolutely vital for Australia in their chase of 281 in the fourth innings. However, the star batter was dismissed for just six off 13 balls by Stuart Broad late on Day 4.
Smith tried to drive a delivery that was full enough but the late swing away from him meant that he could only edge it behind to Jonny Bairstow. It was a second failure in the match for the right-hander, who was trapped in front by Ben Stokes for just 16 in the first innings.
Australia have already lost three wickets in their second innings, with Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland set to begin proceedings on Day 5. A good partnership between Khawaja, who is on 34, and at least one of the batters to follow could set the visitors up nicely for a successful chase.
However, the conditions in Edgbaston in the first session are expected to be cloudy. This means England's seamers will be in with a chance to make further inroads into Australia's batting.
The visitors will need Khawaja, who scored a fantastic 141 in the first innings, to play a big innings once again if they are to get the remaining 174 runs they need.
