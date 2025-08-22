“That’s news to me” - BCCI secretary’s massive statement on Rohit Sharma’s successor ahead of 2027 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed reports about Shreyas Iyer succeeding Rohit Sharma as ODI captain anytime soon. According to the Indian cricket board's secretary Devajit Saikia, there have been no discussions within their circles about the same.

The 30-year-old's stocks have risen massively in the recent years, especially having cemented his spot in the ODI side. The right-handed batter played a critical role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy victory, becoming their highest run-getter by clattering 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Additionally, he has done well as a captain in the IPL, lifting the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings to a final each. It's also unsure whether Rohit, already 38, will play the next 50-over World Cup in 2027.

In an exclusive comment to The Hindustan Times regarding the development, Saikia said:

"That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions."

Iyer was a notable omission from India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 despite a good IPL season this year. The Mumbai-born cricketer was bought for ₹26.75 crore by the Punjab Kings and justified the tag by accumulating 604 runs in 17 matches. PBKS reached the final for the first time in 11 years.

"He averages 59 in ODI cricket" - BCCI reportedly looking at Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma's successor

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. (Credits: Getty)

According to The Hindustan Times, the BCCI is considering star batter Shubman Gill as Rohit's successor after becoming vice-captain of the T20I side. The source claimed:

"He averages 59 in ODI cricket and is already the vice-captain of the team. There is no way someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, found some success and has age on his side should not take over leadership in ODI cricket, when the time comes."

Gill showcased impressive leadership skills in his first Test series as captain, drawing the five-match series 2-2 in England recently. The 25-year-old was also the highest run-getter of the series, amassing 754 runs.

