KL Rahul has reportedly been appointed as India's new vice-captain after injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup. The development comes as the wicketkeeper-batter has performed consistently following his comeback from a thigh injury that he sustained while leading the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Rahul led India to a 2-0 series win against Australia during the recently concluded bilateral series, in skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya's absence. The series ended 2-1 after Rohit lost the third and last game as skipper.

Since his comeback, Rahul has amassed 542 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 77.4, with a best score of 111* against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. In the World Cup, he has scored 237 runs in seven matches at an average of 79, with a top score of 97* versus Australia.

Fans on X congratulated KL Rahul for becoming India’s vice-captain. One user wrote:

"That's some redemption."

Here are some more reactions:

"Tough to digest" - Hardik Pandya posts emotional messages after missing out on remainder of 2023 World Cup

Hardik Pandya posted an emotional message on social media after being ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle injury that he sustained against Bangladesh.

On Saturday, he wrote on X:

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP.”

Hardik Pandya finished the tournament with five wickets in four matches. He remained unbeaten on 11 in the lone opportunity to bat against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

Team India have qualified for the semifinals after seven wins on the trot in the ongoing marquee ICC tournament. They will next face South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. A win could help India finish on top of the points table. They will play their last league game against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12.