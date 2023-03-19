"That's the talking point" - Aakash Chopra on importance of IND vs AUS ODI series for Suryakumar Yadav

Aakash Chopra feels Suryakumar Yadav is the talking point heading into the second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19).

The Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, Yadav was trapped plumb in front of the wickets by Mitchell Starc for a golden duck in that game and will want to give a better account of himself on Sunday.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Suryakumar Yadav is the focus of attention ahead of the second ODI, saying:

"Suryakumar Yadav played at No. 4, and KL Rahul was called at No. 5. But Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, that's the talking point at this point in time. No one can match this player in T20 cricket. He is at a different level - up above the world so high, his name is SKY."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the middle-order batter has not been a regular member of India's playing XI in ODI cricket, observing:

"Firstly, he has not got chances continuously in ODIs. When you want to make a judgment or opinion about any player, please see how many regular chances he is getting and what number he is getting to bat."

Chopra added that India playing limited ODIs in the last year or so has not helped Yadav's cause. However, he acknowledged that the Mumbai batter is yet to set the stage on fire in the 50-over format.

"If you put additional pressure on a player like Suryakumar Yadav, he will lose his specialty" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav is known for his aggressive batting. (P/C: BCCI)

Aakash Chopra does not want undue pressure to be put on Yadav, reasoning:

"Should he play? Firstly, he has to play; he will play this entire series. There is no sense in putting unnecessary pressure because if you put additional pressure on a player like Suryakumar Yadav, he will lose his specialty, which is just the freedom to play."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted a couple of things India's Mr 360 needs to be mindful of, elaborating:

"Don't overthink now, but you have to keep one thing in mind - just be wary of the swinging ball as there are chances of it hitting your pads. Secondly, when you get a start, don't try to hit a four or a six on every ball. There shouldn't be any soft dismissals, as there is a lot of time in one-day cricket and especially at No. 4."

Chopra concluded by saying that every series is important for every player. However, he acknowledged that the ongoing series is more significant for Yadav, as Shreyas Iyer will take his place in the middle order once he's back in the mix.

