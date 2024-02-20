“That's a wrap to my first class career” – Varun Aaron announces retirement as Jharkhand beat Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy clash

Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from first-class cricket after Jharkhand beat Rajasthan by 89 runs in his final Ranji Trophy appearance. The 34-year-old also expressed his gratitude to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

The pacer, however, has confirmed that he will continue to play in shorter-format competitions like Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On Tuesday (February 20), Aaron shared a picture with his teammates following the win over Rajasthan and wrote on Instagram:

“That's a wrap to my first-class career!! Couldn’t have asked for a better last game than contributing to a big win, in my home ground and most importantly in front of my amazing family and friends. I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have played Test cricket for India and to represent Jharkhand for more than a decade and a half.”

He continued:

“As I close the chapter to the longer format, I look forward to continue playing the shorter formats and enjoy bowling fast.” I’d like to express immense gratitude to my teammates, JSCA @jscaofficial, family, and friends for making yesterday, a day for me to cherish for the rest of my life.”

Aaron finished with 173 wickets in 66 first-class games, including six five-wicket hauls. He has also represented India in nine Tests, picking up 18 wickets from 2011 to 2015.

Varun Aaron bags five wickets as Jharkhand beat Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy clash

Varun Aaron bagged five wickets, including a four-fer, as Jharkhand beat Rajasthan in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A game on Monday.

Batting first, Jharkhand put up 188 in their first innings. Utkarsh Singh and Aditya Singh chipped in with 43 (111) and 42 (63), respectively. Khaleel Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror starred with the ball for Rajasthan, bagging three wickets apiece.

In response, Rajasthan were skittled out for 210 in their first innings. Salman Khan top-scored with 52 off 129, while Sumit Godara contributed 44 (91). Varun Aaron returned with figures of 4/65 for Jharkhand, while Saurabh Shekhar and Anukul Roy picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In the second innings, Jharkhand were bowled out for 269. Aditya Singh starred with the bat, scoring 72 off 137, hitting eight boundaries. Manav Suthar, Aniket Chaudhary, and Kukna Ajay Singh shared three wickets each for Rajasthan.

Chasing 248, Rajasthan were bundled out for 158, thanks to a fifer from Anukul Roy. Shahbaz Nadeem also scalped three wickets.

