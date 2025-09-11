"That is something Surya and Gautam Gambhir have to do" - Former India spinner's massive claim on team selection after IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik advised skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir to ensure that the players missing out or playing out of position are in good spirits after the side's thumping win over the UAE in their 2025 Asia Cup opener. Kartik's remarks stemmed from the in-form Arshdeep Singh warming the bench and Sanju Samson being slotted to bat in the middle-order for the UAE clash.Arshdeep has been arguably India's best T20I bowler over the past few years, with 99 wickets (most by an Indian in T20Is) in 63 matches at an average of under 20. The left-arm pacer helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.Meanwhile, Samson found his footing as an opener in T20Is, averaging almost 38 at a strike rate of 183.70 in his last 12 matches. However, the inclusion of Shubman Gill saw Samson pushed down the order for the game against the UAE.Talking about the role of the leadership group in player management and team selection, Kartik told Cricbuzz (14:02):&quot;That is what Rohit managed to create with the players. Because he backed you to the hilt and told you upfront where you stood and I think that is something Surya and Gautam Gambhir have to do with all their players. 12. I hope that happens with Sanju as well. Because if he is giving up the spot where he has been most successful because you want to fit Shubman in, and if he bats down and doesn't have a great time, there should not be an axe on his head.&quot;Samson was not required with the bat as India chased down the UAE's dismal total of 57 in 4.3 overs with the loss of only one wicket.&quot;It just felt like a glorified net session&quot; - Murali Kartik on India's win over UAEMurali Kartik believes India should not read too much into their thumping win over the UAE in their 2025 Asia Cup opener. The Men in Blue were untroubled throughout the contest and won for the 26th time in their last 29 T20Is.&quot;I don't think we need to read into anything from today's game. It just felt like a glorified net session. It was a walk in the park. I think they would have put more thought into a net session than what they did today. They've just cantered to the win,&quot; said Kartik (via the aforementioned source).India recorded their fastest-ever T20I win in a run-chase, completing the victory with 93 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav's men will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.