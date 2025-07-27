"That is the thing I am thinking about the most" - Shubman Gill's humorous remark on his coin toss record after ENG vs IND 2025 4th test 

Team India skipper Shubman Gill jokingly admitted that his dismal coin toss is on the back of his mind ahead of the crucial series finale against England at The Oval. The Men in Blue managed to keep the series alive following a heroic draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, but the young skipper is yet to call the right side of the coin in the entire series.

Ad

Gill has called 'Heads' four times in a row at the toss, but England skipper Ben Stokes has always managed to land the coin the other way. Losing the toss in the fourth Test proved to be detrimental for India as they were made to bat first in overcast conditions. The visitors ended up conceding a mammoth lead in the process, but mustered a strong fightback in the final two days to keep the series scoreline at 2-1, with one match remaining.

Ad

Trending

Team India have a chance to level the series 2-2 with a win in the upcoming final Test at The Oval, and the first step towards it would be potentially winning the toss.

Shubman Gill's poor record with the coin was brought up during the post-match presentation.

"That (Coin toss) is the thing I am thinking about the most," the Indian skipper told Mel Jones after the 4th Test at Old Trafford.

Ad

The Men in Blue have been struggling with the toss long before Gill took charge of the Test side. They have now lost 14 consecutive coin tosses, an abnormal streak which dates back to the home T20I series against England in early 2025.

"Definitely up to the boys in the middle" - Shubman Gill on Team India initially declining Ben Stokes' offer for a draw in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

A routine draw was out of the equation after the last stages of the game featured some heated moments. The complexion of the game, in terms of the atmosphere and not result, changed when Ben Stokes offered to shake hands and call the contest as a draw to protect his players.

Ad

However, with both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar within touching distance of their hundreds, they declined the offer, intending to scale the milestones first. What followed was a war of words as Stokes and the England camp were frustrated with the game dragging on.

Shubman Gill opined that the all-rounder duo deserved their hundreds, and it was their call to refuse Stokes' offer.

"Definitely up to the boys in the middle, both deserved the centuries and they got it. Lot of things, every match going up until the last day of the last session, each match teaches you something different. So far, as a group, we have learnt a lot. Hopefully we can win next the next game and draw the series," the Indian skipper said.

Ad

The fifth and last Test of the series is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news