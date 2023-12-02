"That video definitely made a huge impact" - Sai Sudharsan recalls taking inspiration from Virat Kohli's old interview 

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan recently recalled Virat Kohli's famous interview with American journalist Graham Bensinger on his fitness transformation.

Sudharsan, who earned his maiden India call-up to the ODI squad for the South African tour, is currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu. Despite scoring only 160 runs in four innings in the tournament so far, the left-hander has been on fire in the Indian domestic circuit.

Earlier this year, Sudharsan had a terrific IPL 2023 season for the Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 362 runs in eight games at a stunning average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.41. His knock of 96 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final almost helped GT win back-to-back titles. Unfortunately, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in a last-ball thriller.

Speaking to India Today, Sai Sudharsan recalled his mother and strength and conditioning trainer Usha pushing him to watch Kohli's interview during the COVID lockdown.

"That interview of Virat Kohli with Graham Bensinger was quite popular," Sudharsan said. "In separate videos, he would be talking about his journey. That video definitely made a huge impact. In that video, he said that he used to see himself in the mirror and visualise the kind of person he wanted to be.

"That video really helped me as well. I really got motivated a lot. It was lockdown time and it was really helpful, I started training really well."

Kohli has been the gold standard for several upcoming Indian cricketers as far as fitness is concerned.

Sai Sudharsan comes from a rich sporting background. His father, R Bharadwaj, represented India in sprinting in the 1993 South Asian Games, and his mother, Usha, is a former Volleyball player.

"He recognised me and asked me ‘Sai, how are you?" - Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan interacts with Virat Kohli during the IPL.

Sai Sudharsan recalled his first interaction with Virat Kohli during the 2022 IPL season and how the champion batter instantly recognized him.

Despite debuting in domestic cricket only at the fag end of 2021, the Gujarat Titans acquired the southpaw during the mega auction for the 2022 season. He played five games and averaged over 36 during GT's dream run that saw them lift the trophy in their maiden season.

"The first time I met him two years back in the IPL, I just went to shake hands with him. But he recognised me and asked me ‘Sai, how are you?’. That was very special for me. The first time he saw me, he called my name. Yeah, the feeling of sharing the dressing room with someone I grew up watching, someone who inspired me gives me happiness. I am hoping to really learn a lot if I do share the dressing room with him," recalled Sudharsan.

With Team India looking to rebuild their ODI side for the 2027 World Cup, Sai Sudharsan will be keen to grab his opportunity with both hands.

The side will play three T20Is against the Proteas, starting on December 10 before the three-match ODI and the two Tests.