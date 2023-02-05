Former Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson reckons that the tourists' best chance of winning in India in the upcoming Test series could be batting first. The southpaw believes that Australia must also bat big to have any shot.

Australia will lock horns with India in a four-Test series, starting in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Pat Cummins and Co. face a stern test, given they have not won a series on Indian soil, having won a solitary Test in their last four attempts.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

In his column for The West Australian, Johnson conceded:

"If the Aussies can bat first a couple of times early in the series, at venues which are expected to take a fair bit of spin, and get good first-innings totals on the board that will put a bit of pressure back onto India."

The 73-Test veteran observed that Australia's spin-bowling attack looks thin as Nathan Lyon is the only recognized spinner. He added:

"The Aussies have taken over four spinners and while the Indians would respect Nathan Lyon’s experience and Test record, they wouldn’t be fearing any of them. Indian batsmen use their feet well and hit spin very correctly."

While Lyon has 460 wickets from 115 Tests, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, and Ashton Agar have played only nine Tests between them with 19 scalps. Hence, Lyon will have to step up big time, both as a bowler and mentor for Australia to win.

"Expect a pitch that is very flat early and without any grass" - Mitchell Johnson on Nagpur Test

Mitchell Johnson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Johnson expects a lifeless pitch for the first Test in Nagpur early on without much in it for the fast bowlers. However, he reckons Lyon will enjoy bowling on it and anticipates extra bounce, adding:

"Australia will play a Test in Nagpur this week for the first time since 2008, when Jason Krejza took 12 wickets. Expect a pitch that is very flat early and without any grass. There won’t be much swing either and it will be very tough work for the quicks. Lyon with his ability to find extra bounce should like bowling in a Test in Nagpur for the first time."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau An injured Josh Hazlewood says both Scott Boland and Lance Morris are primed to take on India's batters should either of them take his place for the first #INDvAUS Test starting on Thursday An injured Josh Hazlewood says both Scott Boland and Lance Morris are primed to take on India's batters should either of them take his place for the first #INDvAUS Test starting on Thursday https://t.co/loiWihqhCk

Australia have a couple of injury concerns, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood set to miss the opening game.

