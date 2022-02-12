"That WWW vibe" - Twitterati celebrate India's 3-0 whitewash against West Indies

Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies, beating the visitors by 96 runs in the final ODI on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Men in Blue came into the series after a humiliating series defeat against South Africa, and had a point to prove. While they faced a weak West Indies side. with captain Kieron Pollard missing the last two games, it was a clinical effort from the home team.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj stepped up with the new ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar did a decent jon alongside Kuldeep Yadav, who gained confidence with a two-wicket haul in the final ODI.

Rohit Sharma pointed out that the biggest takeaway from the series was how the middle-order stood up to expectations. Debutant Deepak Hooda played his part, while Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer also grabbed their opportunities with both hands.

Fans, present and former players were ecstatic with the clinical performance India displayed in their three one-day games. They congratulated the the hosts for putting up a brave show against West Indies.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jay Shah @JayShah Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a clean sweep in the ODI series. It was a comprehensive performance from the boys. The intensity was right up there despite the series being played behind closed doors. Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a clean sweep in the ODI series. It was a comprehensive performance from the boys. The intensity was right up there despite the series being played behind closed doors.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Top win. Looking forward to the t20s now. Top win. Looking forward to the t20s now. https://t.co/GSHiKm4bGQ

parthiv patel @parthiv9 #WIvsIND #CricketTwitter A thumping 3-0 by #RohitShrama team is just superb considering some of the regular members are being rested. More importantly all the youngsters took the responsibility at critical stages which is a great sign for Indian cricket. #INDvWI A thumping 3-0 by #RohitShrama team is just superb considering some of the regular members are being rested. More importantly all the youngsters took the responsibility at critical stages which is a great sign for Indian cricket. #INDvWI #WIvsIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/J6XYiG2Mgt

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Congratulations team India with clean sweep against West Indies. Yes, home conditions but Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was top notch! Congratulations team India with clean sweep against West Indies. Yes, home conditions but Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was top notch!

Ganesh Ram @ganerams Once again a comfortable win for IND.Rohit's Odi captaincy starts with a clean sweep and a young team playing some responsible and disciplined cricket.Meanwhile it's the opposite for Pollard's WI team.Hope WI live up to their power hitting and swag in the upcoming T20i's #INDvWI Once again a comfortable win for IND.Rohit's Odi captaincy starts with a clean sweep and a young team playing some responsible and disciplined cricket.Meanwhile it's the opposite for Pollard's WI team.Hope WI live up to their power hitting and swag in the upcoming T20i's #INDvWI

India bank on all-round performance to clinch third ODI

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 109 runs for the fourth wicket (Credit: BCCI)

Opting to bat first in Ahmedabad, the hosts were reduced to 43/2 in 9.3 overs. Alzarri Joseph dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the fourth over before Odean Smith got the better of Shikhar Dhawan, who never looked settled during his 26-ball stay in the middle. However, Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) resurrected India's innings with an 109-run stand for the fourth wicket, with both scoring half-centuries.

Hayden Walsh broke the partnership, dismissing both set batters, while Fabien Allen got the better of Suryakumar Yadav to help West Indies bounce back. However, Deepak Chahar (38) and Washington Sundar (33) made useful contributions to help the hosts post 265 runs on the board.

The visitors never looked likely to chase down the total after being reduced to 122/8 in 23.3 overs despite Odean Smith's 18-ball 36, including three fours and as many sixes.

Hayden Walsh and Alzarri Joseph kepy the Indian bowlers at the bay for almost 13 overs before Rohit Sharma and co cleaned up the tail. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were the wreckers-in-chief, picking up three wickets each .while Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets apiece to help the host clinch a 3-0 win.

With the one-dayers done and dusted, the caravan now shifts tp Kolkata for the T20Is, starting February 16.

