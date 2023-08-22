“The answer about KL Rahul was important” - Sanjay Manjrekar hails Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma for “candid” press conference

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised new chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma for being frank at the press conference to announce the Asia Cup squad on Monday, August 21. Manjrekar opined that transparency on the part of the selection committee is very important and added that Agarkar had started on the right note.

Former India pacer Agarkar named a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 following a selection meeting in Delhi. Both the chief selector and captain Rohit answered a number of queries pertaining to selection and Indian cricket in general, with an eye on the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The previous selection committee led by Chetan Sharma was often criticized for failing to organize press conferences over team selection. In fact, even the announcement of Rohit Sharma as ODI captain was made via a press note.

Speaking on Star Sports/ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘Selection Day Live’ program, Manjrekar praised both Agarkar and Rohit for the manner in which they handled the press conference.

“The answer about KL Rahul was important that a niggle has emerged along with the injury that he had recovered from and that is why they have that extra keeper. That kind of detail sharing of information is what you need. I hope they remain as candid. Nice articulation of all the decisions that were taken,” the former batter said.

One of India’s most successful ODI bowlers, Agarkar was named chief selector in July. The post was left vacant after Sharma was forced to quit in February in the wake of a controversial sting operation on him.

“I did enjoy the honesty and the transparency that came across” - Tom Moody appreciates Agarkar, Rohit

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody also echoed Manjrekar’s sentiments for the joint press conference addressed by Agarkar and Rohit. According to Moody, the interaction was honest and transparent.

“I did enjoy the honesty and the transparency that came across in that press conference. Communication is really important. At times, there can be that sort of cloak and dagger press conference where you have these hidden messages. Then really you walk out of a press conference no clearer than what you did when you walked into it," he said.

“The real clarity in their messaging was really important. You can’t help but get behind this new chairman and this team because you feel like you are involved. You feel like you are part of the journey instead of being unsure of what’s happening. I think the force of Indian cricket will get behind this pair and this team,” Moody concluded.

Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, claiming 349 international scalps.