"The Asia Cup will change Virat Kohli's career" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be a defining moment in star Indian batter Virat Kohli's career. The 33-year-old has failed to score an international hundred in almost three years and also struggled for runs during the England tour last month.

The team management rested him from the entire West Indies tour and will be hoping that the former Indian captain comes back as fresh as ever. Kaneria is backing Kohli to score big and get back to his best.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the 41-year-old explained how important the tournament is going to be in the context of the rest of Kohli's career. He said:

"The Asia Cup will change Virat Kohli's career. The tournament is crucial for him to prolong his career and I feel he will come good. However, many former cricketers have said that Kohli is just heavy baggage on the team if he doesn't score runs. So he needs to think carefully about how he can make a comeback. This is because there are other dynamic batters like Iyer, Samson and Gill waiting in the wings."

Virat Kohli should bat at No.4: Danish Kaneria

While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are likely to open the batting in the Asia Cup, Danish Kaneria feels the Men in Blue should utilize Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic form and make him bat at No.3. The 41-year-old explained why the No.4 position would suit Kohli and here's what he stated:

"Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open. But I would put Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 and then followed by Kohli. Kohli will need some time to settle-in and play carefully so I think he should bat at No.4."

Will Kohli make it an Asia Cup to remember for himself? Let us know in the comments.

