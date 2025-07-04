"The attitude is inborn" - Virat Kohli's sister heaps praise on viral video of young Shubman Gill post latter's 269 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, sister of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, praised a resurfaced viral video of Shubman Gill from 2014. Her reaction came in the wake of the Indian captain’s brilliant 269-run knock off 387 balls in the first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Amid Gill’s stellar performance, an 11-year-old video of him has gone viral. In the clip, he talks about his dream of representing India and his determination to play long innings in Test cricket. The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of the Punjab Cricket Association, in which he said:
“One has to keep in mind that this is Test cricket—if you get out early, you’ll have to sit outside the entire day, and there’s nothing to gain from that. The longer you stay at the crease, the more runs you can score. You can’t score runs sitting outside. That’s why you have to be careful not to play lofted shots unnecessarily—play grounded as much as possible. Yes, if there’s a really loose ball, like a full toss, I do go for the lofted shot. The ultimate goal is to earn the India cap.”
Bhawna Kohli shared the viral clip on her Instagram stories, accompanying it with the caption:
“The attitude is inborn and perseverance follows.”
With his knock of 269, Shubman Gill surpassed Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 254 to register the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket.
Mohammed Siraj bags two early wickets for India on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test
Shubman Gill’s sensational 269 laid the foundation for India’s imposing first-innings total of 587. In response, England stumbled early, ending Day 2 at 77/3, with Joe Root and Harry Brook trying to steady the innings.
On the morning of Day 3, Mohammed Siraj delivered a game-changing over, striking twice in consecutive deliveries to remove Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0). At the time of writing, England were in deep trouble at 109/5 after 26 overs, with Brook (42) and Jamie Smith (14) battling at the crease.
