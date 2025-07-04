"Hai ab, kya kar sakte hain?" - Mohammed Siraj's interesting advice to fast-bowling colleague on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen offering advice to fellow seamer Akash Deep on Day 2 (Thursday, July 3) of the second Test in the five-match series. The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is playing host to the contest.

Ad

The exchange took place after the fifth delivery of the opening over in England’s first innings. Akash Deep appeared slightly troubled by the landing area and was seen adjusting his foot placement. Siraj, noticing his discomfort, walked over and offered some practical guidance to his younger teammate, saying:

“Dimag mein mat rakh. Thik hai? Hai ab, Kya kar sakte hain.” [Don’t keep it in your mind, okay? It is what it is now, what can we do?].

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 28-year-old made an impact in his second over, dismissing Ben Duckett (0) and Ollie Pope (0) off consecutive deliveries. Mohammed Siraj also got in on the act, removing Zak Crawley (19) as England lost their top three for just 25 runs.

However, senior batter Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the innings with a much-needed partnership. At stumps on Day 2, England were 77/3 after 20 overs, with Root unbeaten on 18 and Brook on 30.

Skipper Shubman Gill reacts to his record-breaking innings in the second Test against England

Asked to bat first, India put up a commanding show in their first innings, racking up a massive 587 on the board. Skipper Shubman Gill was the star of the innings, scoring a brilliant 269 off 387 deliveries, laced with 30 fours and three sixes — the highest-ever score by an Indian Test captain.

Ad

Solid support came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89), who chipped in with crucial contributions. Speaking to the broadcasters after Day 2, Gill said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“I worked on a few things before the series I thought were important for me going into Test cricket, and looking at the results, those things are working for me. [On his catch] Going and getting that catch was good for confidence. Fielding was something we spoke about between the two Tests. If we were half as good [in the field in Headingley] the result would have been different."

The 25-year-old has now accumulated 2,317 runs at an average of 40.64, including seven centuries and seven half-centuries to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news