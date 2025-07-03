“Proud” - Zanai Bhosle reacts as Mohammed Siraj removes Zak Crawley cheaply on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, shared a heartfelt message for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj after he dismissed England opener Zak Crawley. It happened on Day 2 (Thursday, July 3) of the second Test in the five-match series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The breakthrough came on the very first delivery of the eighth over in England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a good-length ball outside off stump that nipped away slightly. Crawley pushed at it away from his body, only to get a thick outside edge which flew to first slip, where Karun Nair made no mistake. The English opener departed for 19 off 30 balls, leaving the hosts struggling at 25/3 in 7.1 overs.

This was Siraj’s first wicket of the match. Reacting to the dismissal, singer Zanai Bhosle took to Instagram stories to share a message, writing:

“Actions talk louder than words! Proud.”

Zanai Bhosle reacts as Mohammed Siraj removes Zak Crawley (Image via Instagram-@zanaibhosle)

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the hosts were 71/3 after 17 overs, with Joe Root on 17 and Harry Brook unbeaten on 25 at the crease.

Shubman Gill’s record-breaking knock helps India post a massive 587 in their first innings

After being asked to bat first on Day 1, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal laid a solid foundation with a fluent 87 off 107 deliveries. Later in the day, skipper Shubman Gill reached his seventh Test hundred. He helped steer India to 310/5 at the end of 85 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja remaining not out at the other end.

The pair carried their momentum into Day 2, stitching together a magnificent 203-run stand off 279 balls for the sixth wicket. Jadeja narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 89, while Gill went on to register his maiden double hundred in Test cricket.

He received strong support from Washington Sundar, who contributed a valuable 42. Gill eventually finished with a magnificent 269 off 387 balls, including 30 fours and three sixes. He a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian Test captain. India ended their first innings with an imposing total of 587.

