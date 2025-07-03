Ravindra Jadeja creates massive WTC record during his 89-run knock on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the World Test Championship (WTC) record books on Day 2 (Thursday, July 3) of the second Test in the five-match series against England. The match is being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Resuming on his overnight score of 41, the 36-year-old looked fluent and went on to notch up his 23rd Test fifty. He eventually fell for a well-made 89 off 137 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a century. Despite that, Jadeja made history by becoming the first player to score over 2,000 runs and take more than 100 wickets in WTC history.

In 41 WTC matches since its inception in 2019, Jadeja has amassed 2,010 runs at an average of 37.92, including 13 fifties and three centuries. With the ball, he has taken 132 wickets at an average of 25.92 and a strike rate of 55.11, including six five-wicket hauls.

Looking at his overall record, Jadeja has compiled 3,495 runs at an average of 35.30, including 23 half-centuries and four centuries. The Saurashtra all-rounder has also taken 324 wickets at an average of 24.59 and a strike rate of 57.8, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

203-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill pushes India close to 500

After being asked to bat first, India ended Day 1 at 310/5 after 85 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill unbeaten on 114 and Ravindra Jadeja on 41. The duo carried their fine form into Day 2, guiding India past the 400-run mark with a brilliant 203-run partnership off 279 balls for the sixth wicket before Jadeja was dismissed for 89.

Meanwhile, Gill went on to register his maiden double century in Test cricket. At the time of writing, the visitors were 482/6 after 123 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 209 and Washington Sundar on 22 at the crease.

