“Seen the journey, grind, sacrifices” - Abhishek Sharma pens emotional note for Shubman Gill after his double century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma, a close friend of Shubman Gill, shared a heartfelt message on social media following the latter’s magnificent double century. The knock came on Day 2 (Thursday, July 3) of the ongoing second Test in the five-match series against England, at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The Indian skipper produced a superb century on Day 1, remaining unbeaten on 114 at stumps. The 25-year-old carried his form into Day 2, reaching his maiden Test score of 150 off 263 deliveries. Gill didn’t stop there—he brought up his first-ever double century in Test cricket off 311 balls. He became only the third Indian to achieve this milestone on English soil.

Reacting to Gill’s milestone, his Indian and Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma shared a heartwarming message on his Instagram story, writing:

“Have seen the journey, the grind and the quiet sacrifices. This knock isn’t just runs – it’s a story of belief, discipline and dreams coming true. So proud of you, my brother. Keep going. @shubmangill.”

Abhishek Sharma pens emotional note for Shubman Gill (Image via Instagram-@abhisheksharma_4)

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in action during IPL 2025, representing the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The left-hander played 14 matches, scoring 439 runs in 13 innings. He had an average of 33.76 and an impressive strike rate of 193.39, and scored two half-centuries and a century.

Shubman Gill records the highest score by an Indian captain in Test cricket as the visitors near the 600-run mark in the first innings

After being asked to bat first, India finished Day 1 of the second Test at 310/5 in 85 overs. Captain Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 114, and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on 41 at Stumps. The duo carried their momentum into Day 2, putting together a superb 203-run stand off 279 deliveries for the sixth wicket. Jadeja fell short of a century, dismissed for 89.

Gill remained the cornerstone of India’s innings, converting his hundred into a maiden double century in Test cricket. He later combined with Washington Sundar (42) to stitch a valuable 144-run stand for the seventh wicket.

In the process, Gill surpassed Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 254 to register the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Tests. At tea on Day 2, India stood strong at 564/7, with Gill unbeaten on 265 and Akash Deep at the crease on 0.

