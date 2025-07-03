Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's huge Test captaincy record on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill broke the record for the highest score made by an Indian Test captain on Thursday, July 3. The 25-year-old broke the record with a single off Shoaib Bashir in the 136th over of the innings on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test, going past Virat Kohli's 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

Earlier in the innings, Gill also broke two other records - the highest score by an Indian captain in England and the highest individual score by an Indian batter in England.

The right-hander put on 203 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, which formed the bedrock of India's gigantic score, after losing the toss and being put in by Ben Stokes on Wednesday, July 2.

Shubman Gill going strong as India close in on 600 against England on Day 2 at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill produced arguably his best Test innings, breaking a plethora of records in the process. The right-hander made the most of a placid batting surface at Edgbaston to punish the England bowling attack to all corners of the ground.

Walking into bat at the fall of Karun Nair's wicket, Gill took his time to get going but once he found the measure of the pitch and the bowling attack, he maintained a good tempo to his innings, mixing caution with aggression and ensuring that the hosts had to chase leather for almost the entirety of the first two days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set the early tone for the innings, making 87 off 107 balls. Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant got off to starts, before they were dismissed for 31 and 25, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja, walking out to bat at number seven, made 89 off 137 balls before he was dismissed by Josh Tongue before Lunch on the second day. At the time of writing, India were 546/6 in 136 overs with Gill, well past 250, and Washington Sundar at the crease.

