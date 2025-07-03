Shubman Gill breaks massive India captaincy record on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill broke the record for the highest score made by an Indian Test captain in England on Thursday, July 3. The right-hander crossed the mark on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test when he took a single off Josh Tongue in the 116th over of the innings. He went past Mohammad Azharuddin's 179 that he made at Old Trafford in 1990.

Ad

The 25-year-old made his first 150+ score in Test cricket as he and Ravindra Jadeja made the most of a flat batting surface at Edgbaston. They piled on the runs and the pressure on England, who were staring at a big first innings score to overhaul when their turn to bat came later in the game.

Gill got to his seventh Test hundred on Day 1 on Wednesday, July 2, to make his counterpart Ben Stokes ponder over his decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja put India in driver's seat on Day 2 at Edgbaston

Starting the second day at 310/5, the pair of Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja put England under further pressure, making the most of a placid batting surface and an insipid bowling attack. They put on 203 runs for the sixth wicket, before Jadeja fell to a rising delivery from Josh Tongue for 89, caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Ad

The stand meant that India had gone well past the 400-run mark by the end of the opening session on Day 2. Earlier on Day 1, India decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah from the second Test, bringing Akash Deep into the playing XI. Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar replaced Sai Sudharsan as India aimed to win their first Test at Edgasbton and level the series 1-1.

At the time of writing, India were 436/6 on Day 2 with Gill and Washington Sundar at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news