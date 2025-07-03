"That could have been on his mind" - Former RCB pacer's huge statement on Yashasvi Jaiswal during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Varun Aaron believes Yashasvi Jaiswal would have been under pressure while batting on Day 1 of the side's ongoing second Test of the series against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He opined that the youngster would have been thinking about his sloppy catching in the opening encounter.

Jaiswal slammed a wonderful ton in the first innings of the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds, scoring 101 runs off 159 balls. However, nothing went right for him after that, as he dropped four catches and was dismissed for four runs in the subsequent essay.

Aaron, who has shared the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dressing room with Jaiswal in the past, suggested that the 23-year-old uses pressure as a fuel and relishes taking on big opponents.

The southpaw shone with the bat after India were asked to bat first at Edgbaston. He came out all guns blazing, contributing 87 runs from 107 deliveries at a strike rate of 81.31.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after Jaiswal's impactful knock, Aaron said:

"He loves big games, big pressure, and big opponents. He's somebody who shines when the spotlight is on him. Coming back from those four drops and not the biggest score in the previous innings, that could have been on his mind, but knowing him closely, playing with him for the Rajasthan Royals, he is somebody who uses that as fuel."

Aaron, however, was unimpressed by Jaiswal throwing his wicket away. The opener got out caught behind in the 46th over of the innings. He lost his wicket while attempting to play the cut shot off a short and wide ball from Ben Stokes.

Commenting on Jaiswal's dismissal, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked:

"The way he got out today, he's not going to be happy with that. That was a nothing ball. You would back him to hit that for four any day of the week."

While Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a well-deserved century, skipper Shubman Gill hit a stunning ton. India finished 310/5 at Stumps, with Gill (114* off 216) and Ravindra Jadeja (41* off 67) unbeaten.

"Keep doing that and wait for him to make a mistake" - Cheteshwar Pujara highlights Yashasvi Jaiswal's weakness amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Varun Aaron wasn't happy with how Yashasvi Jaiswal threw his wicket away courtesy of a loose shot. However, veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara suggested that the bowlers just need to keep on bowling at the good length outside the off-stump to get the swashbuckling batter out.

He emphasized that Jaiswal will end up making a mistake if the bowlers consistently hit that area. Pujara said on Sony Sports Network (via Hindustan Times):

"You've got to bowl the right length; around off-stump, on a good length. Keep doing that and wait for him to make a mistake."

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten out to Ben Stokes twice in three innings during the ongoing Test series.

