"The Aussies won't forget, that's for sure" - Allan Border on Ollie Robinson's send-off to Usman Khawaja in the 1st Ashes Test

Allan Border believes Ollie Robinson might get a taste of his own medicine from the Australian players if he gets to bat in England's second innings of the ongoing first Ashes Test.

Robinson went slightly over the top in his celebration after castling Usman Khawaja for 141 in Australia's first innings at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 18. England ended Day 3 on 28/2 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 35.

While speaking on SEN Breakfast, Border acknowledged that Ollie Robinson's reaction was just momentary aggression. However, he pointed out that the England seamer might have to face the music when he gets to bat:

"I have heard some send-offs and have given some send-offs myself. It is a heat-of-the-moment sort of stuff. Generally, I think Robinson is a pretty fair bloke from what I gather. But, you get fired up as a big fast bowler, words are said and then afterwards, it's all forgotten about generally."

The former Australian skipper added:

"The media will jump on it, of course, but you know what goes around comes around, he's put a bit of a target on his head. When he comes out the bat, hopefully it’s early tomorrow, and the Aussies won't forget, that's for sure."

Ben Stokes set an interesting umbrella sort of field for Khawaja, with three fielders close to him in front of the wickets on both the off and leg side. The Australian opener danced down the wicket and gave himself a little room to play Robinson on the off side, only to be yorked and castled.

"It does incite retaliation" - Ian Healy feels Ollie Robinson should be fined

Ollie Robinson dismissed Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins after getting rid of Usman Khawaja.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Ian Healy concurred with Border's views that it was a heat-of-the-moment reaction from Ollie Robinson:

"It is a lack of class like he's been criticized for, but that's ok, it happens in the heat of the moment. I think he should have been punished because it was shown so closely on TV and it does incite retaliation."

However, the former Australian wicketkeeper feels the Sussex pacer should have been fined, reasoning:

"If Khawaja retaliated to that and said something back to him, he'd probably get in trouble. He (Robinson) was trying to incite that, it was rude and it was rugged. There probably should have been a little fine handed down to Ollie."

Speaking to the media at the end of the day, Robinson stated he isn't bothered by how his celebration is perceived. He pointed out that it was a passionate reaction after scalping the well-set Khawaja in an Ashes Test.

