"The bat flow reminds you slightly of Yuvraj Singh" - Deep Dasgupta lauds Rachin Ravindra's performances in World Cup 2023

Deep Dasgupta has picked Rachin Ravindra as the star performer for New Zealand with the bat in World Cup 2023 thus far, highlighting that his style is somewhat similar to Yuvraj Singh's.

Ravindra scored a run-a-ball 51 as New Zealand set a 323-run target for the Netherlands in their second World Cup game in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9. The Kiwis then bowled out Scott Edwards and Co. for 223 to register a comprehensive 99-run win.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Dasgupta was asked to pick the standout batter for New Zealand, to which he responded:

"Rachin Ravindra, the others are also there but the way he scores runs and the bat flow reminds you slightly of Yuvraj Singh - the high bat swing and timing. When you see him, it doesn't look like he can hit that far but he has such a good bat swing and flow."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter pointed out that the spin-bowling all-rounder is comfortable against both and spin and plays shots all around the park. He said:

Whether it is against the fast bowlers or the spinners, square of the wicket or down the ground, he has a massive range. So he is a complete cricketer and is emerging as a complete batter."

Ravindra's half-century against the Netherlands came on the back of an unbeaten 123-run knock in New Zealand's opening game against England. He strung together an unbroken 273-run second-wicket partnership with Devon Conway as the Black Caps thrashed the defending champions by nine wickets.

"He has impressed me a lot" - Mohammad Kaif on Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra struck three fours and a six during his 51-run knock against the Netherlands. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif was also asked about his thoughts on Rachin Ravindra's knock against the Netherlands, to which he replied:

"He has impressed me a lot because this knock was during the day. When you play in the afternoon, the wicket is slow and the ball turns. When he played the first match against England, it was under lights and the pitch was flat, but the ball was turning here."

The former Indian batter added that the youngster does not have any discernible weakness in his batting. He elaborated:

"The class was seen here. The six he hit over long-on, it is not an easy shot to play against the spin. He looked extremely compact to me. I didn't see any weakness that can be exploited. He is just 23 years old but has excellent control over his mind and ability in his batting."

Ravindra followed up his 51-run knock with a spell of 1/46 in 10 overs during the Netherlands' chase. However, he was pipped by Mitchell Santner for the Player of the Match award, with the latter smashing an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls and picking up five wickets with the ball.

