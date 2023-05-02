"The best is yet to come" - Fans erupt as Nepal qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup

Nepal scripted history by qualifying for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup on Tuesday, May 2. This came following their seven-wicket victory over UAE in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final at the Tribhuwan University Cricket Ground on reserve day following incessant rainfall on Monday, May 1.

They became the sixth team to qualify for the continental trophy. Rohit Paudel and Co. are now placed in Group A alongside India and Pakistan.

As far as the match is concerned, the UAE were bundled out for 117 in 33.1 overs after being asked to bat first. Asif Khan top-scored with 46 off 54 balls as other batters failed to deliver with the bat.

Lalit Rajbanshi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, returning with figures of 4/14. Meanwhile, Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC bagged two wickets apiece. Sompal Kami and Gulsan Jha also scalped one wicket each.

In response, Nepal were reduced to 3/22 but Gulsan Jha (67 off 84 balls) and Bhim Sharki (36 off 72)’s unbeaten knocks helped the team win the game by seven wickets.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to witness Nepal’s success in international cricket. One user tweeted:

"Congratulations to all Nepal cricket fans the best is yet to come."

사픽🇰🇷 @lavissafic @paras77 Congratulations to all Nepal cricket fans the best is yet to come @paras77 Congratulations to all Nepal cricket fans the best is yet to come 👏

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Rajiv Shrestha @Razeevshrestha Congratulations to the Nepal cricket team on making history, and a big thank you for the amazing achievement! Congratulations to the Nepal cricket team on making history, and a big thank you for the amazing achievement!

Adex International @adexintltd



Congratulations to the national men’s cricket team, fans, and supporters!



What an incredible performance of the Nepali team. Nepal qualifies for the Asia Cup by defeating UAE in the ACC Premier Cup Finals.



#adexltd #cricketteam #roadtoasiacup Go Nepal 🥳Congratulations to the national men’s cricket team, fans, and supporters!What an incredible performance of the Nepali team. Nepal qualifies for the Asia Cup by defeating UAE in the ACC Premier Cup Finals. Go Nepal 🥳Congratulations to the national men’s cricket team, fans, and supporters!What an incredible performance of the Nepali team. Nepal qualifies for the Asia Cup by defeating UAE in the ACC Premier Cup Finals.#adexltd #cricketteam #roadtoasiacup https://t.co/De5OyeWqfm

NaNi @Nani23NN team Nepal रातो र चन्द्र सुर्य

जङ्गी निशान हाम्रो Congratulationsteam Nepalरातो र चन्द्र सुर्यजङ्गी निशान हाम्रो Congratulations 🎉👏 team Nepal 🇳🇵रातो र चन्द्र सुर्य जङ्गी निशान हाम्रो 🇳🇵 https://t.co/T9UKKUZboi

FCB Messiista @Emortal098 We are finally going to play against nations like Pakistan and India and this will be a historic moment for our nation.Nepal will finally get the recognition it deserves and Cricket in Nepal will get a huge boost in its development. We are finally going to play against nations like Pakistan and India and this will be a historic moment for our nation.Nepal will finally get the recognition it deserves and Cricket in Nepal will get a huge boost in its development.

사픽🇰🇷 @lavissafic @CricketNep Tears of joy to watch Nepal Cricket finally makes their appearance to the AC. Soon to World Cup 🤞 @CricketNep Tears of joy to watch Nepal Cricket finally makes their appearance to the AC. Soon to World Cup 🤞

Naveen Kumar🇮🇳 @naveenrao24 ‍🌫️

#AsiaCup2023 The entry of Nepal in the Asia Cup can make the game more exciting. Let's see which new star emerges from Nepal.‍🌫️ The entry of Nepal in the Asia Cup can make the game more exciting. Let's see which new star emerges from Nepal.😶‍🌫️#AsiaCup2023

Green Team @GreenTeam1992



Nepal defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup by seven wickets to qualify for the main round. They are now placed in India and Pakistan group.



#Cricket | #GreenTeam | #OurGameOurPassion | #KhelKaJunoon NEPAL QUALIFIES FOR #ASIACUP Nepal defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup by seven wickets to qualify for the main round. They are now placed in India and Pakistan group. NEPAL QUALIFIES FOR #ASIACUP! 🇳🇵Nepal defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup by seven wickets to qualify for the main round. They are now placed in India and Pakistan group.#Cricket | #GreenTeam | #OurGameOurPassion | #KhelKaJunoon https://t.co/UhKDN2phIx

Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 @saifahmed75 Nepal qualified to the Asia Cup for the first time. It means a lot to the fans. All 6 countries are so eager to play this tourney just before the WC. It just can’t be cancelled due to the India-Pakistan political reasons. This has to stop. Stop ruining this beautiful game. Nepal qualified to the Asia Cup for the first time. It means a lot to the fans. All 6 countries are so eager to play this tourney just before the WC. It just can’t be cancelled due to the India-Pakistan political reasons. This has to stop. Stop ruining this beautiful game.

Nepal book direct berth in the 2023 World Cup Qualifier

Rohit Paudel's side have also booked a berth for the 2023 World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in June. This came as they beat the UAE to finish third in the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifier II.

They now have the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November in India later this year.

Following their win at the Premier Cup, Nepal will now also play in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July. They will play against ‘A’ teams of five full members in the region – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

