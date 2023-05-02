"The best is yet to come" - Fans erupt as Nepal qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup

Nepal scripted history by qualifying for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup on Tuesday, May 2. This came following their seven-wicket victory over UAE in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final at the Tribhuwan University Cricket Ground on reserve day following incessant rainfall on Monday, May 1.
They became the sixth team to qualify for the continental trophy. Rohit Paudel and Co. are now placed in Group A alongside India and Pakistan.
As far as the match is concerned, the UAE were bundled out for 117 in 33.1 overs after being asked to bat first. Asif Khan top-scored with 46 off 54 balls as other batters failed to deliver with the bat.
Lalit Rajbanshi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, returning with figures of 4/14. Meanwhile, Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC bagged two wickets apiece. Sompal Kami and Gulsan Jha also scalped one wicket each.
In response, Nepal were reduced to 3/22 but Gulsan Jha (67 off 84 balls) and Bhim Sharki (36 off 72)’s unbeaten knocks helped the team win the game by seven wickets.
"Congratulations to all Nepal cricket fans the best is yet to come."
Nepal book direct berth in the 2023 World Cup Qualifier
Rohit Paudel's side have also booked a berth for the 2023 World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in June. This came as they beat the UAE to finish third in the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifier II.
They now have the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November in India later this year.
Following their win at the Premier Cup, Nepal will now also play in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July. They will play against ‘A’ teams of five full members in the region – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
