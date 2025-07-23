“The better Abhishek on the day got all the accolades” - Veteran Bollywood actor recalls experience of watching IND vs ENG T20I

Veteran Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recollected his recent memories of watching the Indian cricket team play. He recalled being at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where young opener Abhishek Sharma had smashed a hundred against England in a T20I.

Ad

The fifth T20I between India and England was played earlier this year in Mumbai. Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, with his son Abhishek, were in attendance at the Wankhede for that game.

"My dad and I were there at Wankhede when Abhishek scored the hundred. The better Abhishek on the day got all the accolades," Abhishek Bachchan said in an interview with BBC Sport. (9:46)

Ad

Trending

Abhishek Sharma scored a stunning century in that match. The left-hander made 135 runs off just 54 balls. His knock included seven boundaries and 13 sixes at a strike-rate of 250. The 24-year-old was also awarded 'Player of the Match' for his heroics in that game.

With cricket gaining immense popularity across the globe, the sport is all set to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well. Recalling his experience from the India-England T20I at Wankhede, the Bollywood actor feels the modern-day game is exciting and the energy is crazy.

Ad

"My first reaction was are they going to sit through the whole thing. But then when you go see modern-day cricket, it has evolved and become such an exciting watch. I was reassured when I went to the India-England T20 in Wankhede. The energy is crazy. You're going to wake up a huge segment to watch the Olympics. Just getting the Indian subcontinent. The viewership will be insane," he reckoned. (21:41)

Ad

Cricket at the Olympics will be played in the T20 format, with matches to take place in both men's and women's categories.

Abhishek Bachchan credits veteran Indian spinner for support while training for his Bollywood sports film

In the interview, Abhishek Bachchan also credited veteran and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Abhishek was part of the Bollywood sports drama film ' Ghoomer', released in 2023, which is based on cricket.

Ad

Abhishek revealed that he had to train to bowl with his left hand for almost a year while preparing for the film. He credited Harbhajan Singh, who helped him and guided him during his training.

"I am a wanna be cricketer as most Indians are. I actually bowl with my right hand though I am a left-handed person. I had to train for close to a year to bowl with my left. Thankfully I have Harbhajan Singh on my speed dial. He was very helpful. He is a dear friend and he guided me a lot. I love sports films. They are my favorite. A sports film allows you to live the life you always dreamed of living," he said. (14:23)

Notably, the Bollywood actor is involved with the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) as a co-owner. The tournament will feature teams from three nations - Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands to grow cricket in Europe and provide a platform for local talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news