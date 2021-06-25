"The biggest challenge will be playing under the lights": Aaron Finch after eye surgery

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch, who is returning to cricket after his eye surgery, said the true results of the surgery will be tested during the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies and Bangladesh.

After experiencing blurry vision during the last edition of the IPL and throughout the Australian summer (which included the T20I series against New Zealand), Finch underwent surgery after returning from the land of Kiwis.

Aaron Finch said he was surprised after players opting out of the West Indies and Bangladesh tour. It was understandable, but them playing rescheduled IPL will be hard to justify. (To SEN Radio). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2021

While he has been hitting the ball well indoors, Aaron Finch believes the true challenge will be to bat under the lights in the upcoming series. He said:

"I'll tell you after I try and get some runs with a bit clearer sight in my left eye," he joked after being asked about just how significantly his sight had been impacted. I'm seeing them pretty good (now). I've only been hitting them indoors on hard wickets. I think the biggest test will come in night matches, that's when I noticed the biggest difference in my eyesight. It's all clear now, it seems really good," Aaron Finch added.

Australia are set to play all their upcoming fixtures in St Lucia (five T20Is) and Barbados (three ODIs) from July 9-24 under the lights.

I noticed it during the IPL season: Aaron Finch on his problems with eyesight

The swashbuckling opener, who had a mixed outing in the IPL which was followed by an excellent home summer against India, first encountered the problem during the T20 league in the UAE.

However, he continued playing cricket over the next few months before deciding to undergo surgery.

"I noticed it during the IPL," Finch said. "One day it just sort of changed, and it turned out to get a little bit worse. It was just bloody blurry, which isn't ideal as a batsman in international cricket. I tried contact (lenses), and couldn't get them right … they just wouldn't sit right in my eye. After New Zealand we thought that was the best time to be able to get it done. It was about a three-week process and it was really smooth," he added.

Finch went on to add that it was more noticeable playing under the lights in Dubai, where the lighting is not as good as compared to Australia.

"In the daytime it wasn't as noticeable, at night it was more noticeable, especially playing in Dubai where the lighting isn't as good as what we've got in Australia. I just noticed it more then, (my eyesight) wasn't very sharp, and there were little halos around lights and a bit of a trail on the ball," he added.

Edited by Diptanil Roy