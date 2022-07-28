"The board plays more India games in Trinidad or Guyana" - Andy Roberts unimpressed by Cricket West Indies

Former West Indies speedster Andy Roberts has hit out at Cricket West Indies (CWI) for keeping the majority of games in Trinidad. The fast bowling legend feels this has led to the visitors enjoying more support and the hosts suffering a lack of it.

Four out of the eight games in the current series against India have been scheduled in Trinidad & Tobago, an island with a huge Indian diaspora population. While the ODI series took place at the Queen's Park Oval, the Brian Lara Stadium will host the first of the five T20Is.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Roberts compared CWI's approach towards the fixtures against India during his playing days and now. He observed that even in this era, the majority of the games against India take place in either Trinidad or Guyana - another island with a significant Indian diaspora population in the Caribbean.

The former right-arm quick said:

"That is the way it has been. When we were playing, if we had five Test matches against India, two would be in Trinidad. It was because more people would come to watch those games. Those were the non-television days and more crowds in the ground had meant more revenue. It is no longer that way now, the revenue comes from the television but still the board plays more India games in Trinidad or Guyana."

When asked to comment on Roberts' reaction, CWI president Ricky Skerritt stated:

"Andy Roberts is entitled to his opinion, of any kind, about anything to do with West Indies cricket."

"Every time India come, they play Trinidad or Guyana, invariably" - Andy Roberts

Roberts called for the board to move on from hosting the sub-continent teams on only two islands as there is no need for it now.

Speaking to Mason & Guest Radio, the Antiguan said:

We are looking at the Indian population in both Trinidad and Guyana. What other reason do we have for playing every tour India makes in Trinidad or Guyana? Every time India come, they play Trinidad or Guyana, invariably; same for Bangladesh (team). We believe the Indians will watch Indians. Have a team from Africa come here, do you think the Indians will watch the Africans. There is no reason to do that now.

India, meanwhile, wrapped up a commanding 119- run win in the third and final ODI against the Caribbean unit. After close victories in the first two ODIs, India blew away the West Indies in the third. Shubman Gill earned the Player of the Series award for his consistent performances throughout the series. The right-handed batter scored 205 runs, including two fifties.

