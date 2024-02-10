"The calmness at the crease was similar to Rinku Singh" - Ravichandran Ashwin on India's U19 skipper Uday Saharan

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed by the composure shown by skipper Uday Saharan under extreme pressure during India's U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal against South Africa.

From a precarious situation at 32/4, Saharan stitched together a record partnership of 171 runs with Sachin Dhas and got India to the brink of their fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about Uday Saharan's temperament (12:00):

"It's not the talent of Uday Saharan that impressed me, it's the composure. The calmness at the crease was similar to Rinku Singh as I had mentioned. These things cannot be bought with money. He had the quiet assurance about him and the calm nature."

Although Saharan couldn't remain unbeaten at the end, his knock of 81 off 124 balls helped India chase down the target of 245 with two wickets in hand. The captain deservedly won the Player of the Match award.

Ravichandran Ashwin had compared Sachin Dhas to Shai Hope

Ravichandran Ashwin had also hailed Sachin Dhas during the U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal. The veteran cricketer felt that the youngster batted like West Indies' Shai Hope and was also stylish in his shot-making.

On this, here's what Ashwin wrote on X:

"Can see so much of Shai Hope in Sachin Dhas’s coil and bat swing. Wonderful composure and poise to this partnership between Sachin and Uday👏👏👏. #U19WorldCup."

Sachin Dhas' sensational knock of 96 (95) turned the momentum decisively in India's favor in the chase. His wicket did cause a few hiccups in the Indian camp, but a fine cameo of 13*(4) from Raj Limbani helped his team get over the line in a thrilling fashion.

Uday Saharan and his boys will face Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni on Sunday (February 11).

