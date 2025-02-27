“The coach scolds and abuses” - Aaqib Javed opens up on strict action against Pakistan players after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Former player and Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed has opened up on reports of strict action taken against Pakistan players after their 2025 Champions Trophy exit. The host nation lost their games to New Zealand and India, resulting in them getting knocked out of the tournament from the group stages.

Certain reports in the media claimed that Aaqib Javed treated the Pakistan batters with harsh words for their poor performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, the interim head coach has denied these reports, saying he does not believe in scolding and abusing players.

Ahead of Pakistan's last group-stage game against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 27), Javed said (via Hindustan Times):

"I don't scold the players at all. Because in our culture, the teacher scolds, beats, the coach scolds, and abuses. I don't believe in this. I respect players. You can help them. You can make them practice whatever they want. I am not the one who can scold people or say anything to them."

When asked about Pakistan's lack of intent in batting and poor approach, Aaqib Javed said the players need to improve their game and need consistency. However, he added that consistency was required at all levels, from the board to the management.

"Consistency in your cricket board, consistency in every aspect. Because if you look at the past 4-5 years, the changes that have come to the Cricket Board, until you will not let a policy run for a long term, you will not get consistency. We talk about the players; we compare them with other teams. You should compare the board also – until you don’t become consistent, till you don’t let a policy run for a long term, it will be difficult," he added.

"There are no excuses" - Aaqib Javed on Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Pakistan's dismal run in recent ICC events continued as they crashed out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, failing to reach the semifinals. They were knocked out at the group stage during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

In the same interview, Aaqib Javed said there were no excuses for this performance and that the players were equally hurt. He added that there was no solution other than trying to improve going forward.

"There are no excuses, and there shouldn’t be any. Like you see, this team, before the match, we all are hopeful and back the team also, but when the team plays and we don’t get favourable results, then the player who did not perform well will be the most disappointed. It’s obvious they are also hurt; they are also sorry about it. The message to the nation is that you can try and we can try to improve our team. There is no other solution," he said.

Pakistan play Bangladesh in their final Group A game on Thursday, February 27, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

