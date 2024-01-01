"The comeback of Jasprit Bumrah" - Sunil Gavaskar on the contenders for India's performer of 2023

Sunil Gavaskar has picked Jasprit Bumrah as one of the contenders for India's best performer of 2023 because of his impressive comeback after back surgery.

Bumrah picked up 28 wickets at an excellent economy of 4.40 in 16 ODI innings last year. He accounted for four dismissals in the only Test innings he bowled and snared four wickets in the two T20Is he played.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Gavaskar was asked to pick India's performer of 2023, to which he responded:

"That's a tough one because I think there are plenty of contenders. Shubman Gill himself, Mohammed Shami with the way he bowled, Mohammed Siraj with the way he bowled in the finals of the Asia Cup."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"The comeback of Jasprit Bumrah and, of course, the absolutely incredible batting of Virat Kohli in the World Cup where he got three hundreds and about five fifties in nine or 10 innings."

Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 765 runs, including three hundreds and six fifties, in 11 innings at an outstanding average of 95.62. Mohammed Shami was the top wicket-taker, picking up 24 wickets in just seven innings at an unbelievable average of 10.70.

"He had an average of 70 in ODI cricket" - Irfan Pathan names KL Rahul as one the contenders for India's performer of the year

KL Rahul amassed 1060 runs at an average of 66.25 in 24 ODI innings in 2023. [P/C: BCCI]

Irfan Pathan named Shubman Gill and KL Rahul as two of the contenders for India's performer of 2023. He elaborated:

"If we see the performer of the year, Shubman Gill's name will definitely be there but there are two or three other contenders, who were fantastic. KL Rahul - he had an average of 70 in ODI cricket, especially when he came back from injury. Plus he also took the responsibility of wicketkeeping in Test cricket."

The former India all-rounder chose Mohammed Shami as another candidate. He reasoned:

"The century in Centurion will be considered special for years to come. I feel the third player is Mohammed Shami because he wasn't bowling at his normal position (with the new ball) in the World Cup."

Pathan pointed out that Shami became the focal point of the Men in Blue's bowling attack in the World Cup once he was included in the XI despite being used as a first-change bowler. He concluded by stating that there are multiple contenders for the best performer and that it's difficult to take one name.

