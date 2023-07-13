Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for his display on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies.

Dasgupta feels Ashwin put the disappointment of missing out on the World Test Championship (WTC) final behind him with a professional showing. He also believes the veteran off-spinner showing against the West Indies why he is arguably one of the best off-spinners to ever play the game.

Ashwin picked up a staggering 33rd five-wicket haul in Tests on Day 1 (July 12) in Dominica to help India skittle the West Indies out for just 150. In the process, he proved that he can be effective even when there isn't much turn on offer.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of play on Day 1, here's what Dasgupta had to say about Ashwin's performance:

"That was a surprise, the final of the WTC. Me and a lot of us thought that he [Ravichandran Ashwin] should have been there.

"The difference in the class of Ravichandran Ashwin the bowler, and the [West Indies] batters was evident. He would have been disappointed not to be a part of the final, but leaving the disappointment behind, he came and was a thorough professional and did what he does."

Dasgupta also shed light on how good Ashwin has been with the new ball in Tests. He added:

"If you look at his [Ashwin's] new ball record, it's among the best, including that of the fast bowlers. Even at home, we have seen him be lethal with the new ball, especially to left-handers. He has all the variations. Not surprised at all to see this performance from Ashwin."

Ravichandran Ashwin will finish as one of the greatest ever: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta opined that while Ravichandran Ashwin has all the variations in his repertoire, the fact that he knows when to use them has made him an all-time great. On this, he stated:

"He [Ashwin] has so many varieties in his armoury, but he also knows when to use it. It's one thing to have these variations and it's another thing that you know when to use it.

"He is undoubtedly among the modern-day greats and once he finishes his career, he will finish as one of the greatest ever."

Ashwin's incredible performance has put India well ahead of the West Indies in the first Test at the end of Day 1. The visitors will start Day 2 on 80/0 with Yashaswi Jaiswal (40 batting) and Rohit Sharma (30 batting) at the crease.

