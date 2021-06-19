"The door is open for Mohammad Amir to make comeback like every other player" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has clarified that the doors for Mohammad Amir's return to the national team are open even though the left-arm pacer announced his retirement last year.

Misbah stated that if Mohammad Amir went back on his retirement and performed well enough to impress the team management, he could regain his place in the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking to media before departing for tours of England and the West Indies, Misbah-ul-Haq said:

“Like I have said before, Amir was dropped because of injuries and performance and later he announced retirement. If he takes his retirement back and performs well, the door is open for him to make comeback like every other player. I have no personal issue with him, which I have stated before as well."

Mohammad Amir shockingly announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on December 17, 2020. He stated that he did not get the respect he deserved from the existing team management. As a result, the southpaw decided to stay away from the international arena.

I don’t know why this issue has been created and why Mohammad Amir thinks like that: Misbah-ul-Haq

Mohammad Amir played international cricket for Pakistan under Misbah-ul-Haq's captaincy. He bowled exceptionally well for Pakistan and helped them win the Champions Trophy in 2017, but injuries had an impact on the pacer's performance from 2018 onwards. Soon, Amir lost his place in the XI.

Misbah was unable to understand why the 29-year-old fast bowler felt the team management had no respect for him.

“He made a comeback when I was captain and later as a coach. I don’t know why this issue has been created and why Amir thinks like that. If he stays, performs well and the team needs him, he will be considered for selection. Whatever happened in the past, I don’t think about it," Misbah-ul-Haq added.

While Mohammad Amir has stayed away from international cricket, he has been playing regularly in the T20 leagues. He is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2021.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team will soon leave for the United Kingdom. The Men in Green will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England before visiting the West Indies to play two Tests and five T20Is versus the hosts.

