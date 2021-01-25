Sean Abbott prefers South Africa Test tour over T20I series against New Zealand

Sean Abbott has insisted that he will prefer to be in Australia's Test squad for the South Africa tour over playing T20Is against New Zealand. The Aussies are set to play two simultaneous series next month. They will face the Proteas in a three-match Test series, while also coming up against the Kiwis in five T20Is.

Sean Abbott represented Australia in the T20I series against India last year. As the Australian Test bowlers will not be involved in New Zealand, the pacer is more or less guaranteed a spot in the upcoming T20I series if he is not part of the travelling contingent to South Africa. However, Abbott's heart is set at making his Test debut for Australia. The 28-year-old told cricket.com.au:

"I'm not in the privileged position to have the choice and to say to JL (coach Justin Langer) 'I want to go here or there'. I know I played the last (T20) game against India, probably didn't perform the way I wanted, but they're a bloody good team. The dream is always to play Test cricket, and I can't play Test cricket if I'm in New Zealand so I would definitely prefer to be going to South Africa with a chance of playing Test cricket. The bowling attack we have at the minute is pretty unbelievable, so hopefully selection goes well, and I'm on one (tour) or the other."

Sean Abbott was part of Australia's Test squad against India. However, he didn't get a chance to play a game as Australia persisted with an unchanged bowling line-up throughout the four-match series.

Why Sean Abbott could make his Test debut in South Africa?

Many feel that the Australian bowlers not being fresh enough was one of the main reasons behind the hosts failing to bowl out India in the last two Tests. Hence, Sean Abbott could feature against South Africa.

Mitchell Starc's poor form is another reason why Abbott has a chance of making his Test debut against the Proteas. The left-arm pacer managed to pick up only three wickets in the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reports also emerged that Starc was carrying a niggle in the final Test. It will be interesting to see how the Australian selectors pick the squads for the two simultaneous tours.