"The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories" - Daren Sammy pens an emotional note to the West Indies team

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy penned an emotional note to the West Indies team who take on Australia in their final league game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. Sammy said he would take this opportunity to celebrate the legacy this West Indies side has created over the years irrespective of the outcome of today’s match.

An inspirational leader, Sammy captained the team to two T20 World Cup titles (2012 & 2016). He termed the close of this World Cup campaign as the end of a dynasty.

“Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. West Indies were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories,” Sammy wrote on Twitter.

Daren Sammy @darensammy88 Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. @windiescricket were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories. Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. @windiescricket were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories. https://t.co/pA9MF6CuLr

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his international retirement, and this might well be the last time we see the likes of Chris Gayle, Ravi Rampaul and Lendl Simmons in maroon.

Their T20 World Cup title campaigns, especially that of 2016, weren't a walk in the park. The team weathered several setbacks, including sponsorship concerns and a rift with the Board. Sammy's speech after winning the 2016 title citing these is part of cricket folklore.

Daren Sammy @darensammy88 Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) @ovshake42

1. The best sides in the world

2. Conventional approach to the format

3. Your own board

4. Financial and infrastructural hurdles

5. More



And won, not once but twice, and revolutionised cricket, both the sport and its economics.



You led them in all that. Your side took on1. The best sides in the world2. Conventional approach to the format3. Your own board4. Financial and infrastructural hurdles5. MoreAnd won, not once but twice, and revolutionised cricket, both the sport and its economics.You led them in all that. twitter.com/darensammy88/s… Your side took on1. The best sides in the world2. Conventional approach to the format3. Your own board4. Financial and infrastructural hurdles5. MoreAnd won, not once but twice, and revolutionised cricket, both the sport and its economics.You led them in all that. twitter.com/darensammy88/s… Yah we did that … twitter.com/ovshake42/stat… Yah we did that … twitter.com/ovshake42/stat…

West Indies bow out of T20 World Cup 2021

West Indies had a disappointing run in the 2021 edition

West Indies were pioneers in the T20 format. A dominant force with their big-hitting game. Their 2021 title defense, however, didn't go according to plan. The team banked heavily on their T20 legends.

West Indies bowed out of the race after losing three out of four Super-12 encounters and play their final match against Australia today.

