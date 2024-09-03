"The evolution of trash"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's dismal 0-2 clean sweep Test series loss vs Bangladesh at home

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test on Tuesday (September 3) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. As a result, Bangladesh registered their first-ever Test series victory (2-0) against Pakistan and made history.

The visiting side began the final day of the Test with an overnight score of 42/0 in the chase of 185. Mir Hamza gave the first breakthrough for the hosts by dismissing Zakir Hasan (40) when he was playing aggressively and taking the game away. Shadman Islam (24), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), and Mominul Haque (34) played sensibly and did not let the good start provided by Zakir go to waste.

Pakistan bowlers tried hard but failed to create enough wicket-taking opportunities on a tiring surface. Veteran Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim (22*) and Shakib Al Hasan (21*) took their side home in the second session and rang in celebrations in their camp.

Fans enjoyed the action on Day 5 of the second Test between the two Asian teams and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media. Here are 10 of the best memes:

"The story has been the same since the Australia series"- Pakistan captain Shan Masood after loss against Bangladesh in 2nd Test

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood reflected on the disappointing loss, saying:

"We haven't learnt our lessons. I am extremely disappointed. The story has been the same since the Australia series. We should be better at finishing games. We could've bowled well in both games. We let them come back from 26-6 and it happened during my tenure in the last four matches. Test Cricket demands a lot of fitness and it doesn't matter whether you are a batter or a bowler."

He continued:

"We lost the first day due to weather but we need to convert the starts into a big score. We were scoring 30s and 40s but that's not enough. We need to learn from the mistakes that we committed before the England series. We have a month to work on our skillsets."

What changes should the Shan Masood-led team make to their Test playing XI before the next series against England? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

