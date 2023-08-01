"The first edition was everything and more" - Alice Capsey on the inaugural WPL season

At just 18 years of age, England's Alice Capsey has already been a part of different franchise leagues in the world, thanks to her incredible all-round ability.

Already a winner of The Hundred Women with the Oval Invincibles, Capsey has also featured in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Capsey turned up for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in WPL 2023, where she played a crucial role in their run to the final.

In a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what Alice Capsey had to say about the WPL and The Hundred Women while responding to a Spotskeeda Query.

"The Hundred here has brought kind of a different route for the fans into the game, which is important. The WPL, everyone’s been asking for it for a while and the first edition was everything and more. So two hugely successful starts to their franchise careers and it will be really interesting to see how they both go in the coming years."

She further added:

"I feel lucky to be a part of such competitions where we are able to create a legacy, like with the Oval Invincibles, we won three times in a row. With the Delhi Capitals, we went to the final in the very first season. So these are the memories that live with you."

Alice Capsey on memories made at WPL

Alice Capsey got to share the dressing room with a number of Indian players like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shikha Pandey during her time at DC in WPL 2023. The young all-rounder spoke about the importance of sharing a dressing room with players from different countries and how it helps them bond well.

Responding to another Sportskeeda Query, Capsey stated:

"You go through a competition where you’re living together and seeing everyone every single day. So obviously there are a lot of great memories and you create friendships along the way, which is always nice because when it comes to international cricket, you’re normally playing against them.

"So it's nice to share the dressing room every once in a while and build that friendship. Those kind of memories are the ones you can look back on and really cherish."

The Hundred Women 2023 will begin on August 1, and Capsey will be key to the Oval Invincibles' chances of winning yet another title.