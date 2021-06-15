"The footwork couple"- Yuzvendra Chahal shares a dance video with wife Dhanashree [Watch]

Enjoying his break from cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal recently shook a leg with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. The Indian leg-spinner posted an Instagram reel where he can be seen dancing with his wife.

Dancing to the tunes of Megan Vandijk, Chahal and Dhanashree moved their feet along with the background music. The Indian cricket team star also labeled himself and his wife 'the footwork couple.'

In the caption of this Instagram reel, Chahal also asked his fans who performed the moves better.

Indian leg-spinner Chahal's latest reel has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 250,000 likes within two hours. More than 1,000 fans have commented on the video, which has received close to a million views on the social media site.

Yuzvendra Chahal set to return to the cricket field in July

Yuzvendra Chahal has not played a single game since IPL 2021's suspension

Yuzvendra Chahal has been off the field for quite some time now. He played his last game during the first phase of IPL 2021 in April.

The leg-spinner performed decently in the seven games he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal went wicketless in the first two matches, but he scalped four wickets in the next five fixtures.

The Royal Challengers will expect him to play with more consistency in the second phase of the competition. Before IPL 2021 resumes again later this year, Chahal will travel with the Indian squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the team and will be keen to cement his place in the Indian T20I team by performing well against the Islanders.

Chahal has achieved plenty of success against Sri Lanka in T20Is. The Indian leggie has taken 14 wickets in six outings versus the Lions. It will be interesting to see if he can trouble the islanders again next month.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra