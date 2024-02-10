The Ford Trophy 2023-24 Points Table: Updated Standings after Canterbury vs Northern Knights, Match 24

Three games were played in the Ford Trophy 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. Otago and Wellington met in the first game of the day, followed by a contest between Auckland and Central Districts. Canterbury locked horns with Northern Knights in the final game.

Otago beat Wellington by 15 runs, while Central Districts beat Auckland by six wickets. Meanwhile, the game between Canterbury and Northern Knights was abandoned due to rain.

Otago have jumped to fourth place in the Ford Trophy 2023-24 points table with 16 points in eight games. They have three wins, three losses and two abandoned games with a net run rate of -0.455.

Central Districts have jumped to third place with 17 points in eight games. They also have three wins, three losses and two no-results. Meanwhile, after sharing the spoils because of rain, Northern Knights are atop the points table with 22 points in eight games, courtesy of four wins, two defeats, and two no results.

Meanwhile, Canterbury are second in the points table with 19 points in eight games. They have three wins and three losses, while two games were abandoned.

Auckland has slipped to fifth place in the standings with 16 points in eight games, thanks to four wins and four defeats and a net run rate of -0.456. Meanwhile, Wellington are languishing at the bottom of the standings with 13 points in eight games.

Luke Georgeson demolishes Wellington with a five-for to win it for Otago in Ford Trophy

In the first Ford Trophy game of the day, Wellington won the toss and asked Otago to bat first. Thanks to fifties from Dale Phillips and Andrew Hazeldine, Otago managed 226 in 44.4 overs.

Only Troy Johnson fought with a knock of 83 as Luke Georgeson picked up five wickets as Wellington were bundled out for only 211 in 48.1 overs.

In the second Ford Trophy game, Auckland batted first after winning the toss against Central Districts. Despite a 90-run first-wicket partnership, Auckland’s collapsed to 233 in 49.1 overs. Brad Schmulian scored an unbeaten century to complete the chase for Central in 49.1 overs and with six wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, in the final game of the day, rain played spoilsport, and the game had to be abandoned. Canterbury scored 273 in 49.3 overs after batting first, and Northern Knights were reeling at 29-2 after 10 overs when the game was stopped because of rain.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App