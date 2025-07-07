"The fox called the grapes sour" - Fans slam Ben Stokes for his 'subcontinent pitch' comment after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England captain Ben Stokes termed the pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as a subcontinent-style wicket following the side's embarrassing 336-run defeat to India in the recently concluded second Test. The all-rounder got flak on social media for his remarks.

The visitors posted a mammoth 608-run target in the clash. In response, England were bundled out for 271. India secured their maiden Test victory at Edgbaston. It was also the team's biggest away win in terms of runs.

On being asked about the pitch, here's what Stokes said (via BBC's Test Match Special):

"To be honest, it probably ended up being more of a subcontinent pitch as it got deeper and deeper into the game."

Several fans slammed Stokes for the comments, with some even calling him a 'sore loser'. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"The fox called the grapes sour," wrote a fan.

"Sore loser alert. He didn't say that after 1st test," commented a fan.

"Made a wrong call after winning the toss. His seamers got out bowled by the Indian seamers. The pitch offered spin assistance only through the rough on the final day of the match. 'The Buck Stops Here' - a famous leadership accountability line. Ben be a better leader, chimed in another.

Ben Stokes failed to deliver an impactful performance with the bat in the encounter, registering scores of 0 and 33. He has scored just 86 runs across four innings in the series at an underwhelming average of 21.50.

"Never understood the hype" - Mohammad Kaif's brutal dig at Ben Stokes amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

During the recently concluded second Test, former India batter Mohammad Kaif took a dig at Ben Stokes' captaincy. He stated that he couldn't understand the hype around the 34-year-old's leadership.

Kaif highlighted that Stokes didn't have an attacking field setting during India's second innings, even after multiple edges. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"I have never understood the hype around Ben Stokes the captain. On a flat track with sun shining he decides to bowl, today with some life in pitch edges flying but no extra slip. Batsmen took England to win in first Test but Stokes didn't score many. Please inform if I have missed any of his hidden leadership master stroke."

India leveled the five-match series 1-1 with their comprehensive victory at Edgbaston. The third Test will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.

