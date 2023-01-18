"The future is going to be very dark" - Ramiz Raja on Najam Sethi-led PCB administration

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes that a dark future looms for the country's cricket, claiming that the new Najam Sethi-led panel does not value the sport.

In an interview with Geo Super, Ramiz voiced his discontent with the selections being made on the basis of nepotism and political ties. He also appeared to be concerned over the revisions made to the PCB constitution to appoint Sethi as the new chief.

Slamming the new administration, Ramiz said:

"If you don't give enough respect to this great sport, the future is going to be very dark. It's not right when you don't let a system run smoothly and come to run the country's cricket with the help of nepotism and politics. We first need to understand if there is any law or order. They changed the constitution just to bring someone in."

Notably, Ramiz Raja's tenure as PCB chairman came to a premature end in December last year. The former cricketer's sacking came after the team's embarrassing whitewash in the home Test series against England.

"The one year was a golden period for Pakistan cricket" - Ramiz Raja on his tenure as PCB chief

Ramiz Raja also spoke about how he was able to increase fan engagement significantly while at the helm of the Pakistani board.

He noted that the Men in Green's performances were very impressive during that time, especially in white-ball cricket. The 60-year-old pointed out that several top teams have started touring Pakistan, which was a rarity in the past.

Ramiz added:

"Pakistan's winning percentage was over 60, the third-best in the world. We were able to set new records in terms of fan engagement. The one year was a golden period for Pakistan cricket. No big team used to visit us before, but that changed. There were such brilliant performances. We are considered one of the top teams in white-ball cricket."

Pakistan suffered a 2-1 series defeat against New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match home series. The Kiwis are set to tour Pakistan once again to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in April and May this year.

